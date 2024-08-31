Italian GP: Lewis Hamilton tops Practice Three for Mercedes as Max Verstappen struggles for Red Bull in Monza

Lewis Hamilton topped final practice for Mercedes ahead of Italian Grand Prix Qualifying as Max Verstappen struggled to sixth.

Having been fastest in second practice on Friday, Hamilton once more topped the timesheet as his lap of 1:20.117s put him almost a tenth of a second clear of team-mate George Russell.

Charles Leclerc was marginally behind Russell in third, with the Ferrari driver's time notable given it was delivered on significantly older tyres than those used by the Mercedes cars.

Oscar Piastri was fourth ahead of McLaren team-mate Lando Norris, who appears to still be searching for his best form as he seeks to build on last weekend's dominant Dutch Grand Prix victory.

Verstappen, who leads Norris by 70 points in the Drivers' Championship with nine races remaining, expressed frustration over Red Bull's team radio after he was left a quarter of a second back from Hamilton.

Verstappen complained that his car "doesn't turn on low or medium speeds", while Red Bull's issues were further highlighted by Sergio Perez blowing his flying lap with an error and finishing 18th.

Carlos Sainz was seventh in the other Ferrari, which is significantly upgraded for the team's home race.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 immediately after the session, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said he was expecting a "tight" qualifying contest despite the Silver Arrows' one-two.

"When you look at the optimum lap times, it was five cars within half a tenth," Wolff said. "Max posted the best sector at the end. It's going to be tight."

Alex Albon took an encouraging eighth for Williams, with new team-mate Franco Colapinto ninth as he prepares for his first F1 qualifying session having replaced Logan Sargeant.

There was concern for Haas in the closing moments of the session as Kevin Magnussen was instructed to stop on track with an apparent technical issue.

The stewards launched a post-session investigation into an incident which saw Leclerc forced onto the grass by Piastri, with the McLaren driver appearing not to have seen the fast-approaching Ferrari in his mirrors.

Italian GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:20.117 2) George Russell Mercedes +0.093 3) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.109 4) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.135 5) Lando Norris McLaren +0.145 6) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.251 7) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.346 8) Alex Albon Williams +0.479 9) Franco Colapinto Williams +0.788 10) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.826 11) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.851 12) Daniel Ricciardo RB +0.960 13) Yuki Tsunoda RB +1.024 14) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.038 15) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.040 16) Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.091 17) Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.141 18) Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.170 19) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.240 20) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.918

