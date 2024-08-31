Italian GP: Lewis Hamilton tops Practice Three for Mercedes as Max Verstappen struggles for Red Bull in Monza

Lewis Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two from George Russell in final practice; Lando Norris fifth ahead of Max Verstappen in sixth as Red Bull struggle; watch Italian GP Qualifying live on Sky Sports F1 at 3pm, Sunday's race is at 2pm
Saturday 31 August 2024 13:01, UK
Lewis Hamilton topped final practice for Mercedes ahead of Italian Grand Prix Qualifying as Max Verstappen struggled to sixth.
Having been fastest in second practice on Friday, Hamilton once more topped the timesheet as his lap of 1:20.117s put him almost a tenth of a second clear of team-mate George Russell.
Charles Leclerc was marginally behind Russell in third, with the Ferrari driver's time notable given it was delivered on significantly older tyres than those used by the Mercedes cars.
Oscar Piastri was fourth ahead of McLaren team-mate Lando Norris, who appears to still be searching for his best form as he seeks to build on last weekend's dominant Dutch Grand Prix victory.
Verstappen, who leads Norris by 70 points in the Drivers' Championship with nine races remaining, expressed frustration over Red Bull's team radio after he was left a quarter of a second back from Hamilton.
Verstappen complained that his car "doesn't turn on low or medium speeds", while Red Bull's issues were further highlighted by Sergio Perez blowing his flying lap with an error and finishing 18th.
Carlos Sainz was seventh in the other Ferrari, which is significantly upgraded for the team's home race.
Speaking to Sky Sports F1 immediately after the session, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said he was expecting a "tight" qualifying contest despite the Silver Arrows' one-two.
"When you look at the optimum lap times, it was five cars within half a tenth," Wolff said. "Max posted the best sector at the end. It's going to be tight."
Alex Albon took an encouraging eighth for Williams, with new team-mate Franco Colapinto ninth as he prepares for his first F1 qualifying session having replaced Logan Sargeant.
There was concern for Haas in the closing moments of the session as Kevin Magnussen was instructed to stop on track with an apparent technical issue.
The stewards launched a post-session investigation into an incident which saw Leclerc forced onto the grass by Piastri, with the McLaren driver appearing not to have seen the fast-approaching Ferrari in his mirrors.
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:20.117
|2) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.093
|3) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.109
|4) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.135
|5) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.145
|6) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.251
|7) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0.346
|8) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.479
|9) Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|+0.788
|10) Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|+0.826
|11) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.851
|12) Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|+0.960
|13) Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|+1.024
|14) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.038
|15) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.040
|16) Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+1.091
|17) Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+1.141
|18) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+1.170
|19) Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|+1.240
|20) Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|+1.918
