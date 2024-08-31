Italian GP: Lando Norris aims to take advantage of F1 world championship rival Max Verstappen's poor Monza qualifying

Lando Norris took pole position as he led team-mate Oscar Piastri in a McLaren one-two; Max Verstappen, who leads Norris by 70 points in the Drivers' Championship, only qualified seventh; watch the Italian GP live on Sky Sports F1 at 2pm on Sunday
Saturday 31 August 2024 19:02, UK
Italian Grand Prix pole-sitter Lando Norris says he needs to "make the most" of his opportunity to close on Max Verstappen after the world championship leader only qualified seventh.
Norris maintained the momentum he built with a dominant victory at last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix by leading a McLaren one-two in qualifying at Monza on Saturday.
Verstappen was able to salvage second place at his home race last week to ensure his advantage at the top of the standings was only cut to 70 points but faces a huge challenge to limit the potential damage on Sunday.
Norris has team-mate Oscar Piastri alongside him on the front row, with an added buffer of George Russell in third, followed by Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, and his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton in sixth.
"For sure, it's a good opportunity," Norris said. "I expect him [Verstappen] to come through and probably be behind us quite quickly.
"Their race pace looked very strong Friday. They were on the better side of the graining and the degradation, so I expect him to probably be a bit more hopeful tomorrow."
Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW.
Verstappen appeared to be in contention for pole or at least the front couple of rows after showing strong pace on used tyres in Q2, but then fell away when the frontrunners ran on new rubber in Q3.
The Dutchman, who has gone five races without a win as he chases a fourth successive drivers' title, was unusually only half a tenth faster than his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in eighth.
Norris added: "For some reason, they just didn't seem to take those steps forward through qualifying.
"He still seemed quick, even in Q2, he was right there, and ended up quicker than me, even on a used tyre.
"Even his gap to Perez wasn't as big as what it normally is. I don't know if he just struggled more with something or just didn't put good enough laps in. There will be a reason I'm sure.
"We need to make the most of that."
Norris dismissed suggestions that Piastri should be looking to play a supporting role to aid his championship hopes, insisting he "wants to race" his team-mate.
Piastri is a further 46 points back from Norris in the drivers' standings, leaving the Australian with very little hope of dragging himself into the title battle.
McLaren made their stance on treating their drivers equally clear at the Hungarian Grand Prix in August when ordering Norris to give Piastri back a lead he had earned by passing the Brit off the start line.
"I want to race because that's still what I'm here to do," Norris told Sky Sports F1. "We have spoken about everything and have prepared for everything.
"But similar to Budapest, if Oscar drives a better race and does better things and gets ahead, then it's because he's probably done a better job than me.
"We're ready. We know as a team what's best for us. We still want a one-two because that's what we need as a team, and if you also want to take points away from our competitors, just working together is the best way of doing it."
Even after falling 116 points back from Verstappen in Zandvoort, Piastri has insisted that he will continue to aim for victories.
"It's something we have spoken about a bit and will speak again tomorrow," Piastri told Sky Sports F1. "I am still free to try and win the race myself. Even if it is that, I'm still taking points away.
"We will discuss it, I'm sure. It's a good opportunity to make inroads in the drivers and constructors' [championships] but I'm still free to try and win myself."
McLaren also have a fine opportunity to close Red Bull's 30-point lead at the top of the Constructors' Championship, with taking the lead not out of the question given their respective starting positions.
McLaren chief executive Zak Brown told Sky Sports F1 the team are considering both championships, and having the possibility of using Piastri to help Norris is a "luxury".
Asked whether Piastri will be asked to assist Norris, Brown said: "That is a discussion we will have with [team principal] Andrea [Stella].
"We have a Drivers' Championship, a Constructors' Championship and we will see how things play out and keep everyone on their toes.
"Oscar has been very clear: he is happy to support the team. As is Lando.
"We will have a conversation behind closed doors and will share that matter when we decide ourselves. It is a luxury to have."
Sunday September 1
7:30am: F3 Feature Race
9am: F2 Feature Race
11am: Porsche Supercup
12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Italian GP build-up
2pm: The ITALIAN GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag: Italian GP reaction
5pm: Ted's Notebook
Watch the Italian Grand Prix live this Sunday at 2pm on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership, No contract, cancel anytime.