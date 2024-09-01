Italian GP: Charles Leclerc takes stunning Ferrari win from Oscar Piastri as Lando Norris title hopes dented

Charles Leclerc took a stunning victory on Ferrari's home soil by holding off Oscar Piastri at the Italian Grand Prix, as Lando Norris finished third.

Leclerc used an alternative one-stop strategy to beat Piastri by 2.6 seconds to win for a second time this year.

McLaren were favourites for the race as they had a front row lock-out but Norris' race was hindered by Piastri overtaking him on the opening lap.

It left Norris playing catch up for the remainder of the Grand Prix but he couldn't get back into the lead battle, so settled for third which reduces his deficit to Max Verstappen to 62 points in the Drivers' Championship.

Carlos Sainz finished fourth ahead of Lewis Hamilton, with Verstappen limiting the damage in sixth in front of George Russell.

Sergio Perez was eighth and Red Bull retain the lead in the Constructors' Championship but only by eight points from McLaren with eight events to go.

Willliams' Alex Albon was ninth, with Haas' Kevin Magnussen in 10th.

Leclerc takes incredible win

Leclerc started from fourth on the grid but found himself in second after the opening lap as Russell locked up into Turn One and Piastri surprisingly overtook Norris at the second chicane.

Norris didn't expect the move, so lost speed in the middle of the corner, and Leclerc took full advantage.

But, Norris undercut Leclerc so McLaren were back in a one-two position only for them to throw it away.

Both McLaren drivers pitted and Leclerc went for a one-stop strategy, doing 38 laps on the hard tyres, which paid off as he won in Monza for a second time in his career to the delight of the Tifosi.

"It is an incredible feeling. I thought the second time, if there was a second time, would not feel as special as the first, but the emotions over the last few laps were the same," said Leclerc.

"I want to win Monza and Monaco every year and I have managed to do to. It is so, so special."

McLaren left frustrated

Even though Norris and McLaren have made up ground in both championships, they could have gained more points on Verstappen and Red Bull.

Norris stated he and Piastri were "free to race" before the Grand Prix, but the British driver was not happy about the move from his team-mate at Turns Three and Four, which ultimately set him back.

"Oscar caught me by surprise as he got past," said Norris.

"I don't know what I could have done differently. If I brake a metre later, I probably would have crashed.

"It's something we will look at, but Ferrari drove a better race, particularly Charles."

Norris made a mistake on lap 31 as he cut the second chicane when trying to chase down Piastri, but lost time and decided to pit for a second time.

Race leader Piastri was asked if he wanted to pit for a new set hard tyres and came in on lap 39, so handed the lead to Leclerc, with Sainz now in second.

Both McLaren drivers overtook Sainz in the final 10 laps but Leclerc was too far up the road.

"It hurts. I'm not going to lie, it hurts a lot," said Piastri.

"I did a lot of things right today. There were a lot of question marks on the strategy going into the race.

"From the position we were in, with the tyres looking like they did, doing a one stop seemed like a very risky call, and in the end it was right.

"Very, very happy with the pace, with the race that I managed to achieve. Just when you finish second it hurts."

