Lando Norris defends 'controversial' McLaren rear wing as rivals question legality of part ahead of Singapore GP

Lando Norris has dismissed complaints from McLaren's F1 rivals over the legality of their rear wing, ahead of this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

An on-board shot from the car of Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri during his victory at last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix appeared to show a part of McLaren's rear wing flexing upwards on the main straight, and subsequently attracted significant attention on social media.

Sky Sports News understand that the sport's governing body, the FIA, received a query over the legality of the rear wing from rivals Red Bull, who lost their Constructors' Championship lead to McLaren in Baku.

In a statement released on Thursday, the FIA said that McLaren's car had passed all its tests until now, but added that it is reviewing evidence from Baku and reserves the right to introduce regulatory changes during the season if required.

Speaking in Singapore on Thursday, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who finished second to Piastri in Azerbaijan, suggested the Italian squad are not convinced McLaren's car is legal and that team principal Fred Vasseur will be following up on the issue.

"It's definitely a dialogue that we've already had," Leclerc said. "I think Fred will go on that matter a bit more into detail, but of what I've been told, it's controversial, to say the least.

"So, yeah, I'll leave that here, and I'll let Fred comment a bit further."

Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who was also in contention for victory in Baku before retiring in the closing stages after a collision with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, said he thought the McLaren design "wasn't allowed".

"I'm pretty surprised," Perez said. "I thought that wasn't allowed. But it seems like it is allowed. So, I think I'm as surprised as all you are.

"It's definitely a massive benefit. I'm sure the team is looking at it why all of a sudden now it's allowed. Very, very surprised."

FIA reviewing evidence from Azerbaijan GP

The McLaren rear wing appears to flex on straights as the car's speed increases, with a gap between the main plane and flap opening up, so drag is reduced and the top speed goes up.

It has a similar effect to the drag reduction system (DRS) run by all teams, where a hole in the rear wing increases straight line speed. This similarity has led some to describe the trick as a 'mini-DRS'.

When the driver hits the brakes, or is travelling at a slower speed, the rear wing goes back to normal, so downforce is optimised.

In a statement provided on Thursday, the FIA said: "The FIA is closely monitoring the flexibility of bodywork on all cars and reserves the right to request teams to make modifications at any point during the season. However, if a team successfully passes all deflection tests and adheres to the regulations and technical directives, they are deemed to be in full compliance, and no further action will be taken.

"The FIA is currently reviewing data and any additional evidence that has emerged from the Baku GP and is considering any mitigating measures for future implementation. This is part of the standard process when scrutineering technical legality, and the FIA retains the authority to introduce regulatory changes during the season if required."

Norris: We're fighting against teams known for pushing the limits

The complaints come as Norris attempts to chase down Max Verstappen in the Drivers' Championship, with the Brit having closed to within 59 points of the Red Bull driver.

Asked whether he had any concerns over the rear wing, Norris praised the work of McLaren's designers.

"I'm very happy," he said. "They're doing a very good job. Everything's been tested, everything's legal. We're doing what we can. That's what Formula 1 is for, exploring everything within the rules.

"We've cleared all the tests and everything, and the FIA are happy. I'm proud, I'm happy with what the team are doing. They're pushing the limits and that's what you've got to do if you want to fight at the top and fight against people who are also known for doing such things and exploring every area possible.

"I'm proud of the team for pushing every single area that we can. We've not been in situations where we could do that in the past, but now we're in that position.

"It's actually a cool thing to see, in my opinion. There are so many rules, there's so many things in place but teams, including us, are finding ways to just explore and look at different things that other people have not thought of.

"But as much as you might see us doing, there are still plenty of other teams doing it that you just don't see on TV, and maybe have not led a race and you don't see on certain cameras and stuff. It's not just us. It's a big game, it's a big race out there, but from my side I'm very happy with what McLaren are doing."

Piastri, who claimed his second victory of the season in Baku, said it was "natural" for rivals to question McLaren given the team's strong performances over recent months.

"I think it's natural," the Australian said. "If you look at any car that's been competitive, it always gets scrutinised to the highest level.

"You look at the Mercedes a few years ago with their rear wing… you look at a lot of the teams trying to work out Red Bull's DRS effect for the last couple of years, we've seen flexi-front wings in the past and all sorts.

"So, I think naturally there's going to be scrutiny from just people curious to know why your car is competitive. I certainly don't think it's personal to us."

Verstappen: It might be smart, it might not be

Verstappen, who has now gone seven races without a win, was more reserved than his team-mate Perez in his assessment of the McLaren part.

"Of course I have seen the footage," he said. "That's the beautiful side of social media, right? Everyone has the video ready and then of course a lot of discussion is made.

"It's quite clear of course that it's moving, like at speed. It might be smart, it might not be smart, but at the end of the day, it's up to the FIA to decide if it's legal or not.

"Of course, Baku is not the first time that it was used, so there were other tracks as well. I guess it's important to come with a clarification, but that's not only on the rear wing, it's on the front wing as well - what is allowed, how much it's allowed to bend, all these kinds of things.

"So, you just have to wait and see, from our side."

