Singapore GP schedule: UK time, when to watch F1 weekend live on Sky Sports as 2024 season continues

The thrilling 2024 Formula 1 season continues with the Singapore Grand Prix as Lando Norris looks to close in on Max Verstappen.

A dramatic Baku weekend saw Norris recover from a shock Q1 elimination to beat title rival Verstappen and reduce his deficit to 59 points with seven events remaining.

Oscar Piastri took a brilliant win in Azerbaijan from Charles Leclerc to give McLaren the lead in the Constructors' Championship for the first time since 2014, with Red Bull 20 points behind the Woking-based team.

Red Bull could be set for a tricky Singapore weekend if 2023 is anything to go by, as it was the only race they didn't win in their utterly dominant campaign.

Carlos Sainz won last year's Singapore Grand Prix and will be hoping to bounce back from his late-race clash with Sergio Perez in Baku last Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed one of his finest pole laps at the Marina Bay Street Circuit back in 2018 but qualifying has been an issue for the seven-time world champion this season compared to team-mate George Russell.

Mercedes should be stronger this weekend than they have been in recent races, so another multi-team fight at the front is expected on a track where qualifying is vital.

The Singapore Grand Prix is one of the toughest on the calendar due to the heat and the length of the race, which can often approach the two-hour limit.

F1 Academy also returns its fifth round of the season, where Britain's Abbi Pulling leads the championship.

Sky Sports F1's live Singapore GP schedule

Thursday September 19

12pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday September 20

8.15am: F1 Academy Practice

10am: Singapore GP Practice One (session starts 10.30am)

11.55am: F1 Academy Qualifying

1.45pm: Singapore GP Practice Two (session starts 2pm)

3.15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday September 21

8am: F1 Academy Race One

10.15am: Singapore GP Practice Three (session starts 10.30am)

1pm: Singapore GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: SINGAPORE GP QUALIFYING*

4pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday September 22

8.30am: F1 Academy Race Two

11:30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Singapore GP build-up

1pm: The SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX

3pm: Chequered Flag: Singapore GP reaction

4pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

