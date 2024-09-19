Daniel Ricciardo: RB driver admits uncertainty over keeping seat following Singapore GP amid Liam Lawson speculation

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted he is uncertain as to whether he will keep his RB seat for the remainder of the season following this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

There has been speculation in the paddock that Ricciardo, whose contract expires at the end of the year, will be replaced by Liam Lawson for the final six races of the season at Red Bull's junior team.

Ricciardo said on Thursday that he expects a decision following Sunday's race in Singapore over whether his contract will be extended, but has had no indication that he could be axed immediately.

He told Sky Sports F1: "I know how it is and how it works, and I knew there was always going to be some dates and deadlines this year, whether it was summer break or now post-Singapore, so post-Singapore is the next one.

"Honestly, it's still, so many things are up in the air. Let's see how the weekend goes. Obviously, I'm going to give it all I can, as I have. There's always something to fight for. We'll see what happens. Try to get the thing on the podium, that's my plan."

The 35-year-old Australian returned to F1 in the middle of last season for RB but has struggled to find his best form on a consistent basis and is 14th in this season's driver standings, with 10 points less than team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Asked in a written briefing on Thursday whether Sunday's race could be his last for the team, in light of the terms of his contract, Ricciardo replied: "I don't think so. But I also don't want to start here and be the lawyer.

"I would say no, but also we know how the sport works. So, I don't want to say '100 per cent I will bet all my house on it'. I've been around for too long.

"What's crazy about the sport is if I go and get a podium this weekend then I'm probably the hottest thing in the sport.

"That's the kind of the merry go round we're on and I know it can change so quickly. So look, I'm aware that things are hotting up, so to speak, but I just have to try and get my head down this weekend."

Ricciardo was reportedly close to replacing Sergio Perez at Red Bull only a month ago during the summer break due to the Mexican's poor form, but now looks set to be the odd driver out in the team's wider structure.

Lawson, 22, replaced Ricciardo for five race weekends last year after the Australian broke a metacarpal bone in his hand.

Having missed out on a full-time F1 seat for this season, the New Zealander has acted as Red Bull and RB's reserve driver.

Verstappen: Ricciardo doesn't have to feel sorry for himself

Ricciardo's former team-mate Max Verstappen paid tribute to the Australian, insisting he doesn't need to "feel sorry for himself" given what he has achieved during his career.

Ricciardo is an eight-time race winner, who achieved career-best third-placed finishes in the Drivers' Championship in 2014 and 2016.

Verstappen said: "Daniel's a great guy. I think he has proven himself as a great Formula 1 driver. He's a friend of mine. I think in general being in this kind of position is never nice, but on the other hand I don't think he has to feel sorry for himself.

"Sometimes things maybe don't work out the way you want them in certain stages of your career, but you still have achieved a lot more than anyone could ever dream of in their life.

"So even if this is, let's say, the last race or whatever, he can still look back at something amazing that not many people can achieve, and do something else maybe in life also. Why not? Many more other race series, or not. Maybe just chill back at the farm, have a lot of fun.

"He's a great guy. So for me it doesn't really matter about if he deserves to be here. A lot of people deserve to be here, some don't deserve to be here. That's life in all kinds of sport."

