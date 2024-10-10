Aston Martin: Nico Rosberg warns team against becoming Formula 1's PSG after high-profile signings

Former world champion Nico Rosberg says Aston Martin should beware of following Paris Saint-Germain's failings in football after the Formula 1 team's recent high-profile signings.

Aston Martin have assembled a dream team to build their car when radical new regulations are introduced to the sport for 2026, creating the potential for the current pecking order to be reset.

Legendary designer Adrian Newey, the Silverstone squad's most eye-catching addition, is set to lead the talented group when he joins as managing technical partner from Red Bull early next year.

Speaking at the Singapore Grand Prix in September, Sky Sports pundit Rosberg used the example of PSG, who failed to win football's Champions League despite having star trio Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe playing together for them from 2021 to 2023.

"Look at PSG, in soccer," Rosberg said. "They had Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, all three at the same time. Three of the best soccer players of all time, and all the others were very good as well.

"And they never won the Champions League. Because, of course, it's great to bring the greatest geniuses, the best managers on board.

"However, they still need to then gel, work together optimally, because you're only as good as the whole team is collaboratively."

Technical director Dan Fallows joined Aston Martin in 2022 from Red Bull and will be reunited with Newey.

More recently, Aston Martin have signed Enrico Cardile from Ferrari for 2025 as their chief technical officer, while former Mercedes engine guru Andy Cowell will replace the outgoing Martin Whitmarsh as chief executive officer in October.

Aston Martin also have two-time world champion driver Fernando Alonso leading their efforts on track, with the Spaniard remarkably continuing to perform at an elite level at the age of 43.

Rosberg continued: "Adrian Newey on his own is not going to be able to make that car a world-championship-winning car. He needs the rest of the team.

"Of course, he can give them a good direction, he can give very good guidance, but he still needs the team to excel with him.

"That remains to be seen. That's going to be a challenge definitely for them to integrate and make that into a family that is all pulling in the same direction."

