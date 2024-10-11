Jamie Chadwick: Andretti Global driver says pathway for women to F1 is 'getting stronger'

Jamie Chadwick believes the pathway for a female driver to reach F1 is "getting stronger" with F1 Academy playing a key role in inspiring young women into motorsport.

F1 Academy has been part of the Formula 1 support programme this year in its second season and received increased television coverage, with every session live on Sky Sports F1.

Prior to F1 Academy, W Series launched in 2019 as the first all-female single-seater racing championship and Chadwick won all three editions, before progressing to Indy NXT, the series which leads to IndyCar.

"I think the pathway is getting stronger and stronger. I think it does rely on us supporting women at an earlier grassroots level, which is what we're seeing now with the likes of W Series, F1 Academy," Chadwick told Sky Sports News.

"I think it's going to take a few more years for that pathway to be started to bed in. My pathway is taking me over to America, I hope Abi Pulling (F1 Academy championship leader) can keep her in Europe to a degree, and she can have success in Europe.

"It's going to take time, but it's really cool to see the progress and everything that everyone is continuing to do to support women in the sport."

The last female driver to take part in an F1 weekend was F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff for Williams at the 2014 British GP, when she competed in Practice One.

Lella Lombardi is the last driver to race in the Grand Prix itself, in 1976, and she's the only woman to score points when she finished sixth at the 1975 Spanish GP.

Chadwick feels F1 Academy and the representation of women in motorsport visibly showcases the opportunities that are available to those who are starting out their careers.

"I think the benefit and the value of having series like F1 Academy and W Series is important to create more awareness around women in the sport, create visibility, give opportunity and experience at that level," she said.

"But I think from there on in, we do need to progress out of those series, and ultimately into the regular feeder series that we see now over in Europe, so Formula 3, Formula 2 and for me, over in America in Indy NXT and ultimately IndyCar."

Chadwick doesn't rule out F1 but targeting IndyCar

Chadwick has been racing in America since 2023 in Indy NXT and became the first woman to win a race on a road course with victory at Road America in June this year.

The 26-year-old tested an IndyCar for the first time at the end of September as she completed 87 laps around Barber Motorsports Park for Andretti.

"It's one of those things you dream of. It's by far the highest level I've had the chance to drive at. So, an incredible day. It kind of exceeded expectations in some ways, but also didn't feel like a crazy sort of leap up," said Chadwick.

"I felt comfortable and happy in the environment, which I was obviously happy about. It was a challenge, physical more than anything else - a good step up in that sense."

The physical aspect is something which Chadwick admits hasn't been easy as Indy NXT and IndyCars don't have power steering.

But, she's buoyed by her IndyCar test and is hoping to get a full-time seat for 2025.

"Ever since first going over to race in the United States a couple of years ago, the physicality has been my focus point, and I've made good gains," said Chadwick.

"But I think what the IndyCar test taught me is, if I'm going to do it, I'm going to have to make another big step again.

"But I'm confident I can do it. It's just getting the work in and seeing how strong I can get because these cars without power steering, big, heavy cars, a lot of very physical tracks, long races, I think that's really going to be the deciding factor from my side."

Chadwick is a development driver for F1 team Williams and a mentor for their F1 Academy representative Lia Block.

As F1 teams become more keen to look to the future and sign younger drivers, Chadwick's chances of reaching the sport one day become more difficult, but she's not ruling it out.

"Never say never. F1's the pinnacle of our sport. It's what every young driver dreams of to a degree," she explained.

"I've been involved with Formula 1 and been close to the sport. I admire those drivers and their level but at the same time it's a huge step.

"If I'm having success in IndyCar, and that relies on getting to IndyCar in the first place, then maybe, but at the same time, I think realistically, my next goal and my focus point is IndyCar at this point."

