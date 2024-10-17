F1 fastest-lap point to be dropped from 2025 season in change to regulations for next year

Formula 1 will drop the fastest lap bonus point from the 2025 season .

In an unexpected move ratified in the latest meeting of FIA's World Motor Sport Council on Thursday, the governing body confirmed the additional point would no longer be awarded to the driver who sets the fastest lap in a grand prix next year.

The rule returned to the sport after a 60-year absence in 2019. The point is only currently awarded to a driver if they also finish in the top 10.

"Minor changes for 2024 and 2025 Sporting and Technical regulations were approved by the World Council, including the removal of the point awarded for setting the fastest lap," read an FIA statement.

Although the FIA statement made mention to both this and next season, a governing body spokesperson subsequently clarified the change related to the start of the 2025 campaign.

While no reason for the rule change was given, the move comes weeks after controversy around the bonus point at last month's Singapore GP.

Daniel Ricciardo - who was driving for Red Bull's sister team RB in what proved his final race before losing his seat to Liam Lawson - pitted when running at the back of the field on his penultimate lap of the race to take on new tyres in a move which allowed him to set the race's fastest lap time.

Although Ricciardo, who finished 18th, could not take the extra point that goes with it as he was running well outside the top 10, it took the bonus away from McLaren's race-winning Lando Norris, who had held the quickest time up to then.

Norris is battling Red Bull's Max Verstappen for the Drivers' Championship and would have left Singapore 51 instead of 52 points behind the Dutchman with six races left.

Who's scored extra points for fastest lap so far in 2024? Driver Points Lando Norris 4 Charles Leclerc 2 Max Verstappen 2 Lewis Hamilton 2 George Russell 2 Fernando Alonso 1 Carlos Sainz 1 Sergio Perez 1

RB insisted they had taken the decision to pit Ricciardo as they wanted him to go out on a high with the fastest lap amid the expectation he was poised to lose his seat, which subsequently occurred days later.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said that while he had no evidence to question the team's motive, and was happy for his former driver Ricciardo, he nonetheless found the strategy "a little peculiar".

Since the reintroduction of the fastest-lap point to the sport five years ago, teams have often taken the chance to snare an additional point late on in a race by pitting one of their drivers for new tyres late if there is a big gap to the car behind.

Verstappen successfully gambled on such a move, and the risks associated with an additional pit-stop, for the final lap of the 2023 Austrian GP when leading by over 20 seconds.

