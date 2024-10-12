United States GP schedule: UK time, when to watch F1 weekend in Austin live on Sky Sports as 2024 season run-in begins

The Formula 1 title run-in starts here! Get ready for the first of six races in eight weeks to conclude the thrilling 2024 season and the world championship battles with the United States Grand Prix in Austin up first live on Sky Sports F1 on October 18-20.

After almost four weeks away from the track since Lando Norris' dominant win in Singapore strengthened the McLaren driver's maiden title ambitions against Max Verstappen, the sport returns with appetite whetted for what lies ahead over the next two months with the fight for first very much alive in both the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships.

And the return of the Sprint format for the fourth time this season means that in addition to the main Grand Prix - which starts at 8pm on Sunday October 20 - the evening of Saturday 19 sees the shorter-form Sprint race take place from 7pm when there are crucial points up for grabs too.

Norris and McLaren head to Texas with form and momentum with the team having surged into a commanding 41-point lead over Red Bull in the constructors' standings and the Briton having reduced Verstappen's lead in the drivers' to a still-catchable 52.

Indeed, having again threatened to absolutely run away with the title in the early months of this season, Verstappen has now gone eight races without a victory. The Dutchman though has won on F1's last three visits to COTA - including a crucial one in 2021 late in his epic title duel with Lewis Hamilton - and will hope a Red Bull upgrade for Austin brings him back into victory contention after finishing 21 seconds behind Norris on the streets of Singapore.

He may not have won the race since 2017, but Hamilton remains the most-successful driver in the history of the US GP with six wins and has appeared on the last nine COTA podiums - although the Mercedes driver ended up losing his second place finish last year when his car was disqualified for excessive plank wear.

With Ferrari not yet absolutely out of the constructors' title fight either, Liam Lawson making his return to a seat at RB at the expense of Daniel Ricciardo, and talking points galore on and off the track in F1 right now, don't miss a minute of the live coverage from Austin!

Sky Sports F1's live United States GP schedule

Thursday October 17

8pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday October 18

6pm: United States GP Practice One (session starts at 6.30pm*)

8.30pm: Team Principals' Press Conference

10pm: United States GP Sprint Qualifying (qualifying starts at 10.30pm*)

Saturday October 19

6pm: United States GP Sprint build-up

7pm: United States GP Sprint

8.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

10pm: United States GP Qualifying build-up*

11pm: United States GP Qualifying*

(Sunday) 1am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday October 20

6.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: United States GP build-up*

8pm: THE UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX*

10pm: Chequered Flag: United States GP reaction

11pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event (Saturday's qualifying build-up from 10.30pm; Sunday's race build-up from 7.15pm)

