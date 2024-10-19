United States GP Sprint: Max Verstappen ends victory drought as title rival Lando Norris third after late drama

World championship leader Max Verstappen ended his lengthy victory drought to win a thrilling United States Grand Prix Sprint as title rival Lando Norris finished third.

Pole-sitter Verstappen claimed his first win - in either a Sprint or full-length Grand Prix - since June, as he provided further evidence that the extensive upgrades Red Bull brought to Austin are working.

Norris appeared to have salvaged second after a brilliant start saw him move up two places from fourth on the grid, but the McLaren driver struggled to make his tyres last and was passed by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz on the final lap.

Norris survived late pressure from Sainz's team-mate Charles Leclerc to hold onto third, and avoided a penalty after the stewards investigated him following the race for driving erratically when defending from the Ferrari at Turn 15.

Verstappen's Drivers' Championship lead grows by two points to 54, with Norris still having the opportunity to make ground in Sunday's Grand Prix, for which qualifying takes place later on Saturday at 11pm, live on Sky Sports F1.

"It feels a bit like old times," Verstappen said. "I'm very happy with today. If you look at the whole race, Ferrari was also very quick.

"For us, finally we are racing again. Normally we are always looking back but now we can just do our own race, so we had good pace."

George Russell, having started from second, finished fifth - a place ahead of his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton - as the Silver Arrows failed to deliver the pace many had expected from their upgraded car.

Haas duo Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg rounded out the points-scoring positions to move the American-owned team above RB and into sixth place in the Constructors' Championship.

United States GP Sprint: Top 8 1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari



3) Lando Norris, McLaren



4) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



5) George Russell, Mercedes



6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



7) Kevin Magnussen, Haas



8) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

How thrilling Sprint unfolded

The Circuit of the Americas lived up to its reputation of being a track that provides entertainment, with just about all 19 laps of the race delivering drama.

Norris got things started by diving up the inside of Turn 1 to leapfrog Leclerc and Russell, with the latter offering stern resistance through the ensuing corners before finally conceding.

The McLaren's early pace was strong and Norris was able to stay within a second - and therefore DRS range - of Verstappen, but the Dutchman finally broke clear on lap five.

The action in the early stages was supplied by the Ferraris, who engaged in an intense battle before Sainz finally got past Leclerc on lap five.

Russell closed up on Norris and very nearly reclaimed second but overheated his tyres in doing so, leaving himself vulnerable to the Ferraris, who would both ease past him on successive laps.

Verstappen's lead fluctuated with Norris creeping back to the brink of DRS range, but the Red Bull had enough pace to see off the challenge and open up a comfortable advantage approaching the closing laps.

It then became clear that Norris was under threat from behind, with both Ferraris arriving on his rear wing on the penultimate lap.

After the long approach to the first corner, Norris had a huge lock-up which allowed Sainz to ease past him.

With Leclerc now trying to follow his team-mate through, Norris ran wide at Turn 12 and then appeared to alter his line approaching Turn 15, surprising the Ferrari driver who had to bail out to avoid a collision.

Leclerc ran wide, allowing Norris to take the chequered flag in third, but the stewards decided the opinion-splitting incident was worth investigating, before clearing the Brit of any wrongdoing.

"It was a good race," Norris said. "I'm pretty happy with how things ended up.

"It was a tough one. I thought I could hang onto second but Carlos did a good job. My front tyres were completely finished, so there wasn't a lot I could do."

While Verstappen will cherish a return of the winning feeling he has become so familiar with on his way to winning the last three drivers' titles, he still faces a stiff challenge to claim a first full-length race win since the Spanish Grand Prix on June 23.

F1's updated Sprint format for 2024 gives the teams the chance to change their car setups ahead of full qualifying later on Saturday, which will give McLaren - along with Ferrari and Mercedes - hope of making significant gains throughout the remainder of the weekend.

United States GP Sprint Result Driver Team Time 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 31:06.146 2) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +3.882 3) Lando Norris McLaren +6.240 4) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +6.956 5) George Russell Mercedes +15.766 6) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +18.724 7) Kevin Magnussen Haas +25.161 8) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +26.588 9) Sergio Perez Red Bull +29.950 10) Oscar Piastri McLaren +37.059 11) Yuki Tsunoda RB +38.363 12) Franco Colapinto Williams +39.460 13) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +41.236 14) Pierre Gasly Alpine +41.995 15) Esteban Ocon Alpine +42.804 16) Liam Lawson RB +44.008 17) Alex Albon Williams +44.564 18) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +46.807 19) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +52.842 20) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +54.476

