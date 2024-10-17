Red Bull agree 'plan' to change F1 car over ride-height device amid fresh technical controversy ahead of US GP

Red Bull have made a change to their car over a contentious ride-height device after talks with the FIA ahead of this weekend's United States Grand Prix.

In a fresh technical controversy on the sport's arrival in Austin where the fierce title battle between Red Bull and McLaren is poised to resume on Friday, it emerged that Formula 1's governing body had been made aware by some teams of the presence of such a device on a rival's car - which Red Bull later confirmed was theirs.

Rivals suspected it could allow Red Bull to advantageously change their car's ride height via the 'bib' at the front of the floor when in restricted 'parc ferme' conditions, which would be against the regulations.

Cars are placed in parc ferme from the start of qualifying to before the race, with no fundamental set-up changes allowed. The only bodywork that can be adjusted is on the front wing using existing parts.

A Red Bull statement confirmed that their RB20 did contain such a ride-height adjustment device but said it could not be used for anything untoward as it was not accessible in such a situation.

"Yes, [it] exists, although it is inaccessible once the car is fully assembled and ready to run," said a Red Bull spokesperson.

"In the numerous correspondence we have with the FIA, this part came up and we have agreed a plan going forward."

In an earlier statement in a story first reported by Autosport, the FIA earlier said it had "not received any indication of any team employing such a system".

Still, the governing body made clear the use of any such device would be against the regulations and that it was increasing its monitoring from Austin to make sure no such systems were being used.

"Any adjustment of the front bib clearance during parc ferme conditions is strictly prohibited by the regulations," said the FIA statement.

"While we have not received any indication of any team employing such a system, the FIA remains vigilant in our ongoing efforts to enhance the policing of the sport.

What's the importance of ride height in F1? Sky Sports' Nigel Chiu:



Formula 1 teams will try to run their cars as low to the ground as possible, without wearing out the underside plank, in a bid to gain downforce and performance.



This is particularly important in qualifying when outright one-lap speed is needed.



In the race, the teams will want the car ride height to be slightly higher as more fuel is in the car and a higher ride height will create more stability.



But, since you cannot adjust this under parc ferme, the teams need to find a compromise in the ride height.

"As part of this, we have implemented procedural adjustments to ensure that front bib clearance cannot be easily modified.

"In some cases, this may involve the application of a seal to provide further assurance of compliance."

Although such a device would not be considered illegal if it was used during a practice session, it is prohibited under the sport's strict parc ferme regulations which come into force from qualifying onwards.

The controversy follows McLaren being asked by the FIA to alter a 'mini-DRS' rear wing device on their car after last month's Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Norris went on to claim a dominant victory in Singapore the following week.

Norris: Maybe it will shift in our direction | Verstappen: No impact on performance

McLaren driver Lando Norris, who trails Max Verstappen by 52 points in the world title chase, was asked in Thursday's Drivers' Press Conference whether the controversy could in any way aid his title challenge over the remainder of the season.

"It's one thing having it on your car, it's another thing on how much you exploit it and use it, which we have no idea on," said Norris.

"If it has been helping them, if they have been utilising it in a way people think they have, maybe it will shift in our direction.

"But, when you talk about things like that, they won't have got several pole positions or wins because if that device.

"I don't think it will change anything in the scheme of things. Maybe at certain qualifyings when it has been split by hundredths or thousandths, you might say 'OK maybe this has helped in this direction or that direction'."

With Red Bull adamant the device was not being used to contravene the parc ferme regulations, Verstappen said the fact that details of the feature were available to other teams on FIA servers under regulations revolving around open-source parts showed they were not trying to hide anything.

Image: Verstappen finished a distant second to Norris at the last race in Singapore and has seen his title lead reduced in recent months

Asked about the reaction inside the team to Thursday's events, Verstappen said: "Nothing. I mean, it's open source, right? Everyone can see it.

"For us, it was just an easy tool when the parts were off that it was easy to adjust. But once the whole car is built together, you can't touch it. So, for us, it doesn't change…

"When I read it, I was thinking about 'are there other teams doing it?' And then I found out it was related to our team. We never even mentioned it in the briefings, so it's just an easier tool to adjust stuff."

Verstappen added that it had "no" benefit on car performance.

