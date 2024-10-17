Max Verstappen: Red Bull driver says FIA swearing row unresolved as George Russell promises drivers' letter

Max Verstappen says the fallout from the swearing row at last month's Singapore Grand Prix remains unresolved, with F1's drivers set to issue a collective stance on the matter within the next week.

F1's world champion also implied he would continue to limit his answers in official FIA press conferences at this weekend's United States Grand Prix.

Verstappen was handed F1's equivalent of community service at the last race four weeks ago after he used an expletive in the Thursday press conference to describe his Red Bull car's performance at the previous event.

The punishment came after FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem had said in an interview, which was published earlier on the same day, that he wanted to see less driver swearing broadcast on F1's global TV feed, and that the sport's stars had a responsibility to mind their language.

In protest against his sanction, Verstappen limited his answers to questions in his two subsequent appearances in FIA press conferences at Marina Bay and instead staged his own media sessions with journalists where he gave lengthier answers afterwards.

One month on and, speaking in Austin during his regular Thursday press briefing with journalists, the Dutchman said the situation had not moved on.

"I haven't heard anything, so for me it doesn't really change anything," said Verstappen.

Asked if the FIA had reached out to him since Singapore to discuss the controversy, Verstappen said: "No. Nothing.

"I'm always open for a chat [with Ben Sulayem] but from my side at the moment, it's not that I am the one that has to reach out with this stuff. I just live my life. I just continue, nothing changes."

Verstappen hinted there would therefore also be no change in his approach to answers in official press conferences this weekend in Austin.

"With the situation. I also prefer of course to talk less, so it's fine anyway for me," he quipped.

He then added "I mean, I will speak" before adding while sitting outside Red Bull hospitality during his Thursday media engagement: "This table works well."

Russell expects FIA talks, promises drivers' statement

Verstappen received public backing from a number of rivals in Singapore over the matter and the episode appears to have united the grid's 20 drivers

George Russell, who is chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, said talks with the FIA were planned, potentially at next week's Mexico City GP, and that a communication outlining their joint position could be expected.

"Between the drivers, a lot of us spoke regarding swearing. It does seem a bit silly that it has come to this," said Russell.

"We are yet to speak to the FIA but we hope to do so maybe next week or in Mexico.

"Collectively, we are on the same page but next week we will formally put something towards you guys to read from the drivers as a united whole.

"I think generally speaking, we don't want to be taking away the heat of the moment emotions that drivers show in a race.

"I think it's down to maybe the broadcaster or the race if they choose to broadcast that. It's very challenging for the drivers when you are talking to your team in the middle of the battle."

But, speaking in Mercedes' Thursday press conference, Russell also added: "Equally, if it's in an environment like this maybe we have a duty to be conscious with our words."

Team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who was one of the drivers to show support for Verstappen and suggested his rival should not serve the hitherto-unspecified public service penalty, added: "Amongst the drivers we have spoken about it. I'm sure we will speak about it in the drivers' briefing, but there's no plan for anything at the moment [FIA talks].

"But I think even for F1, they probably know, it wasn't a great look and will look to figure out something else moving forward."

'I don't think they should make such a big deal out of it'

Verstappen reiterated his view that the clampdown on his swearing was "silly" and "unnecessary".

"But that's in general already the world that we live in," he added.

"A lot of stuff is like that. This particular scenario I think is very unnecessary. Of course I know that you can't generally swear in context but that's more I think related to when you insult someone.

"Then you hear comments, 'yeah, but you don't want kids seeing that'.

"Well, when I was five years old I never watched a press conference in my life anyway.

"And I think at school you have said way worse things than that, because you grow up with kids and you're a bit of a rebel. So you always say bad stuff, that's just how life is. That you want to set an example, I mean, yeah sure, but I don't think that they should make such a big deal out of it."

