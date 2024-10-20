United States GP: Lando Norris 'excited for crucial showdown with Max Verstappen at Circuit of the Americas

Lando Norris is "excited" for a big battle between himself, Max Verstappen and the Ferraris at the United States Grand Prix as his championship pursuit of the Dutchman continues.

Pole-sitter Norris and Verstappen will share the front row for the sixth time this season when the lights go out in Austin on Sunday at 8pm, live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

Verstappen is 54 points ahead of Norris with six rounds remaining and both drivers are aware of the 14-point swing between finishing first and second.

However, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc on the second row could interfere with the title protagonists as Ferrari showed strong pace in the Sprint on Saturday, which was won by Verstappen with Norris hanging onto third.

"I don't want to do it again!" half-joked Norris when asked about his tyre wear in the Sprint after he was overtaken by Sainz on the last lap and nearly hit by Leclerc.

"I don't think it was as bad as what it was. I think certain events led to such a thing. I think we improved the car quite a bit. We were definitely not contending anywhere close to pole on Friday and today we kind of did.

"I think we're still a bit off, but we're in a good position. I think actually our pace relative to Max over Friday and today is probably a bit more similar.

"I probably expected the Ferraris and Mercedes to be a bit quicker, but maybe they just got a bit more out of the car earlier on in the weekend and we've been able to just take a bigger step forward between the Sprint and now. So maybe we've caught up a bit, but it's going to be a tough race.

"Ferrari were very quick in the race today with the degradation. Max is Max. I always say that Max is Max and they're going to be fast. So I'm excited. I think it's going to be a good battle and probably a good one to watch."

Norris came into the weekend thinking McLaren would be as strong as they were last time out in Singapore, where he took a dominant lights-to-flag victory.

But, they initially struggled on the newly resurfaced Circuit of the Americas on Friday and Norris lacked grip in his front tyres in the Sprint.

In response, McLaren made set-up changes to the car after the Sprint to improve their pace, which Norris also hopes helps his tyre wear on Sunday.

"We made quite a few changes after the Sprint. We hope that will give us better tyre management," he told Sky Sports F1.

"Not a worry, but Ferrari were extremely quick in the Sprint and it will be difficult to beat them."

Verstappen: It doesn't matter where you start

The last three United States GP in Austin have seen the driver who started second lead after Turn One, which bodes well for Verstappen.

There was plenty of action in the Sprint and a two-stop race is expected, with all the front-runners having two sets of mediums and one set of hard tyres available, so Verstappen thinks tyre wear will be more important than track position.

"It doesn't really matter where you start. If your race pace is better, you can pass around here as this track is OK for racing," Verstappen, who is looking for a fourth successive win in Austin, told Sky Sports F1.

"Last year I started P6 [and won]. I just hope that I can be in the fight.

"The last few races it felt like my hands were tied behind my back and couldn't fight, so hopefully that will be different tomorrow."

Norris has taken points out of Verstappen at the last four races but Red Bull look the most competitive they have been since the summer break in August.

Red Bull brought a new floor edge and engine cover to Austin, which has enabled Verstappen to visibly put the car where he wants and give him more confidence.

"I think we made the car more stable. So you can attack corners a bit better," he said.

"That then also helps, I think, the tyres out a bit. So I think that has been the main improvement."

With Oscar Piastri - Norris' McLaren team-mate - starting in fifth, it is possible Verstappen could find himself behind the McLaren driver after his pit stop, depending on strategy.

A lot also depends on the race scenario, but do not be surprised if there are some team tactics at some point in the race from McLaren.

Red Bull are unlikely to be able to play that card since Sergio Perez didn't set a lap time in Q3 after his only flying lap was deleted for track limits, so he will start in 10th.

2009 world champion and Sky Sports F1's Jenson Button:



"If we didn't have the Sprint race, I think you would say this is between Max and Lando but Ferrari are there and ready to pounce."

Ferrari set to play a role in title battle

It should be a three-team fight as Ferrari had excellent pace in the Sprint, despite Sainz and Leclerc squabbling in the opening laps.

Sainz was still able to finish less than four seconds behind Verstappen and Ferrari have regularly shown strong speed this year, with Leclerc winning the Italian Grand Prix just three races ago, and also came close in Baku last month.

"We win it [the race] with a decent start. But even if the start is not decent, I think if we have good race pace, there's potential to play around with strategy and with two cars to go for it," Sainz told Sky Sports F1.

"I think a lot of teams will have learned a lot from the Sprint and will apply for [better] degradation, which made us strong in the Sprint.

"Everything is going to be super tight, so we should be in for a very exciting race and I can't wait for it."

If both Ferrari drivers get in between the title protagonists, it will create a big points swing and that's what Norris needs, if it is in his favour.

Sainz and Leclerc are both aggressive when they attack, so Norris and Verstappen must be wary of a collision which could result in damage or a puncture.

Such was their Sprint speed, Ferrari changed little on the car ahead of qualifying, which Leclerc takes confidence from.

"The race pace looks strong. I expect the others to improve their cars from the Sprint," he said.

"We haven't changed much, so we should see a similar pace but it was a good feeling and I think we are strong. Hopefully we can look forward and not backwards."

