Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz target late Constructors' Championship title push over final 2024 races

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are targeting winning the Constructors' Championship for Ferrari after a one-two at the United States Grand Prix catapulted the Italian squad back into contention.

With the thrilling and contentious battle for third place between Drivers' Championship contenders Max Verstappen and Lando Norris dominating both the race and its aftermath, Ferrari's superb Sunday in Austin was something of an afterthought.

Leclerc inherited the lead at the first corner as Verstappen took himself and Norris wide, and never looked like relinquishing it as the Ferrari eased clear of the field.

Sainz, who progressed to third at the opening corner, underlined Ferrari's pace by comfortably clearing Verstappen to finish well clear of the title-contending pair.

With five rounds of the season remaining, including Sprint weekends in Brazil and Qatar with extra points available, Ferrari have closed to within 48 points of McLaren and trail Red Bull by just eight.

The race for the F1 Constructors' Championship Team Points Gap 1. McLaren 544 2. Red Bull 504 +40 3. Ferrari 496 +48

Given the consistency of McLaren's cars and drivers, when they pulled clear of Red Bull, who have been unable to rely on Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez to deliver significant points, the destination of the constructors' title appeared to be something of a formality.

However, Ferrari's showing on a more conventional F1 circuit, suggests they have the potential to put the Woking-based squad under pressure for the remainder of the season.

Leclerc and Sainz set 'optimistic target'

Charles Leclerc says all eyes are on winning the Constructors' Championship after Ferrari secured a one-two win at the US Grand Prix

After claiming his third victory of the season, Leclerc told Sky Sports F1 that catching McLaren is now his main focus.

"That's the target," he said. "I just really hope that we're going to do that for the rest of the season and then hopefully we can win that Constructors' Championship.

"It's an optimistic target but I would rather see it that way than targeting anything else. We'll go for it and see where we end up at the end of the season."

Carlos Sainz said he was 'proud' of the weekend after finishing second behind team-mate Leclerc at the United States Grand Prix

Sainz, also speaking to Sky Sports F1, said: "The target is to achieve it.

"I think McLaren definitely have the upper hand with the points advantage, but, at the same time, we are not far enough from them for them to get comfortable, especially if we keep doing races like this."

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur refused to be drawn into expressing the same target as his drivers immediately after the US Grand Prix.

He said: "Focus on the party first, and then we'll be focused on Mexico. I think it's the right approach."

Where are Ferrari most likely to impress again?

Highlights from the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas

The 2024 Formula 1 season has produced remarkable fluctuations in form among the four teams that have claimed victories - Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes.

How the different cars are suited to different circuits has played a major role, but equally crucial has been the challenge of implementing upgrades and instantly being able to extract performance from them.

Some suspected Ferrari's strong performance in Austin was partly down to the fact the other three 2024 race-winners were running upgraded parts, whereas the Italian squad had already had time to get used to the parts they brought to Monza early in September.

Asked how much Ferrari can achieve between now and the end of the season, Leclerc said: "I wish I could tell you exactly, but it's always difficult because we rely on very small gaps that could make a big difference, so it's very difficult to predict where we will be in the next few races.

"However, we've said since two or three races in Monza, in Baku, in Singapore, we brought a few upgrades and we were always waiting for Austin because it was going to be the real test for those upgrades. And they seem to be working all good. So that is positive for the future.

"It doesn't mean that we'll be having every Sunday the way it's been here, but it means that we are working in the right direction and that can only be positive. So, I hope we can reproduce these kind of results more often."

The races left in 2024 - live on Sky Sports F1 Date Grand Prix Race start October 25-27 Mexico City GP 8pm November 1-3 Sao Paulo GP* 5pm November 21-23 Las Vegas GP 6am November 29-December 1 Qatar GP* 5pm December 6-8 Abu Dhabi GP 1pm *Sprint weekend

Sainz was willing to be more specific, pinpointing Mexico and Las Vegas as circuits where he thinks the SF-24 may excel, but also expressing concern over Qatar.

"If I would have to bet, I would say Mexico and Vegas are good tracks based on last year," Sainz said. "I'm basing myself a bit on last year. This year everything seems a bit different.

"Then I think Qatar is going to be a bit our bogey track, if I would have to bet again my money.

"I'm not sure what we can achieve in Abu Dhabi, but let's see. I just hope this pace shows itself again before the end of the season and gives me another chance of going at it."

Vasseur expects more upgrades before end of season

Watch the funniest moments from the 2024 US Grand Prix

Vasseur was once more less forthcoming than his drivers over Ferrari's prospects, insisting the team must "stay calm" amid further possible fluctuations in the pecking order.

"We are in a tight fight with four teams that nobody can predict," he said.

"Lewis (Hamilton) was flying in (Sprint) qualy before the yellow flag, until Turn 12 he was miles ahead, then disappeared a little bit during the weekend.

"You have lots of weekends like this. I remember perfectly Spa, when you had Red Bull six tenths ahead in FP1, and then it was McLaren, and then it was us starting from pole, and at the end it was Mercedes who won the race.

"It means that we have to always keep the feet on the ground and to stay calm. Each session is different and each race is different. Because you are in good shape this weekend it doesn't mean you will fly next week."

It is rare for teams to bring many upgrades beyond this stage of the season with focus at factories switching to next year's car, but Vasseur said new Ferrari parts could come as late as the penultimate race of the year in Qatar.

The Frenchman seemed to rule out using new parts in Mexico due to the challenges the high altitude of the circuit brings, but left the door open beyond then.

"Next one is a one off, with the altitude," he added. "It's a big challenge in terms of cooling for the brakes and engine.

"I think Brazil will be more in line with it probably.

"Regarding the upgrades, if we have good options, we will do our best to bring something, but it will probably not be for Vegas but more Qatar."

Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Mexico City Grand Prix

