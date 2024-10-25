McLaren launch bid to overturn Lando Norris penalty for overtake on Max Verstappen at United States GP

McLaren have launched a bid to overturn the penalty Lando Norris received for his overtake on title rival Max Verstappen during the United States Grand Prix.

Norris received a five-second penalty for 'leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage' after using the run-off area to pass Red Bull's Verstappen for third place during the closing stages of Sunday's race in Austin.

The penalty demoted Norris, who finished 4.1s ahead of Verstappen on the road, back down to fourth place, and resulted in the latter's Drivers' Championship lead increasing to 57 points with five rounds of the season remaining.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Davidson was at the SkyPad to take a closer look at Max Verstappen and Lando Norris' incident which saw Lando given a 5-second penalty for going off track.

The decision proved highly contentious, with McLaren arguing that Norris was left with no option but to go off track as Verstappen broke late and also ran wide and off track at Turn 12.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said immediately after the race in Austin that the team would not appeal the decision due to the fact he thought they would be unable to satisfy the requirement of providing "significant and relevant" new evidence that was unavailable at the time of the decision.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A 360-degree look at Lando Norris's overtake of Max Verstappen, which earned Norris a five-second penalty at the United States Grand Prix.

However, with their 96-hour window following the event set to expire, McLaren stunned the paddock on Thursday evening at this weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix by submitting a petition for right of review on the penalty.

The stewards confirmed the first part of the hearing will take place at 2.30pm local time (9.30pm BST) on Friday, at which McLaren will attempt to convince the stewards they have discovered new evidence.

If McLaren are successful in doing so, a second part of the hearing will take place at a time to be advised.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After being penalised for his overtake on Max Verstappen at the United States Grand Prix, Lando Norris admits he'd like the regulations to be clarified going forward.

Representatives from Verstappen's Red Bull team will also be in attendance at the first part of the hearing.

The debate around the incident raged on at Thursday's media day in Mexico City, with Norris claiming Verstappen's tactic are "incorrect" and the Dutchman insisting that he "just follows the rules".

The drivers are set to discuss the incident at a meeting in Mexico City on Friday evening, with Norris gaining support from the likes of Lewis Hamilton on Thursday in his suggestion that the sport's overtaking guidelines need tweaking.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen has given his take following Lando Norris' controversial penalty for his overtake on him in Austin last time out.

Sky Sports F1's live Mexico City GP schedule

Friday October 25

7pm: Mexico City GP Practice One (session starts at 7.30pm)

9pm: The F1 Show

10.45pm: Mexico City GP Practice Two (session starts at 11pm)*

Saturday October 26

6.15pm: Mexico City GP Practice Three (session starts at 6.30pm)

9pm: Mexico City GP Qualifying build-up*

10pm: Mexico City GP Qualifying*

Sunday October 27

6.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Mexico City GP build-up*

8pm: THE MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX*

10pm: Chequered Flag: Mexico City GP reaction

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event (Race build-up on Sunday from 7.30pm)

Formula 1's Americas triple header continues this weekend with the Mexico City Grand Prix, with every session live on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime