McLaren launch bid to overturn Lando Norris penalty for overtake on Max Verstappen at United States GP

Lando Norris received a five-second penalty for his overtake on Max Verstappen during the United States GP, which demoted the Brit below his title rival in Austin; watch the Mexico City GP live on Sky Sports F1 from Practice One at 7.30pm on Friday until Sunday's 8pm race
Friday 25 October 2024 01:07, UK
McLaren have launched a bid to overturn the penalty Lando Norris received for his overtake on title rival Max Verstappen during the United States Grand Prix.
Norris received a five-second penalty for 'leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage' after using the run-off area to pass Red Bull's Verstappen for third place during the closing stages of Sunday's race in Austin.
The penalty demoted Norris, who finished 4.1s ahead of Verstappen on the road, back down to fourth place, and resulted in the latter's Drivers' Championship lead increasing to 57 points with five rounds of the season remaining.
The decision proved highly contentious, with McLaren arguing that Norris was left with no option but to go off track as Verstappen broke late and also ran wide and off track at Turn 12.
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said immediately after the race in Austin that the team would not appeal the decision due to the fact he thought they would be unable to satisfy the requirement of providing "significant and relevant" new evidence that was unavailable at the time of the decision.
However, with their 96-hour window following the event set to expire, McLaren stunned the paddock on Thursday evening at this weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix by submitting a petition for right of review on the penalty.
The stewards confirmed the first part of the hearing will take place at 2.30pm local time (9.30pm BST) on Friday, at which McLaren will attempt to convince the stewards they have discovered new evidence.
If McLaren are successful in doing so, a second part of the hearing will take place at a time to be advised.
Representatives from Verstappen's Red Bull team will also be in attendance at the first part of the hearing.
The debate around the incident raged on at Thursday's media day in Mexico City, with Norris claiming Verstappen's tactic are "incorrect" and the Dutchman insisting that he "just follows the rules".
The drivers are set to discuss the incident at a meeting in Mexico City on Friday evening, with Norris gaining support from the likes of Lewis Hamilton on Thursday in his suggestion that the sport's overtaking guidelines need tweaking.
Friday October 25
7pm: Mexico City GP Practice One (session starts at 7.30pm)
9pm: The F1 Show
10.45pm: Mexico City GP Practice Two (session starts at 11pm)*
Saturday October 26
6.15pm: Mexico City GP Practice Three (session starts at 6.30pm)
9pm: Mexico City GP Qualifying build-up*
10pm: Mexico City GP Qualifying*
Sunday October 27
6.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Mexico City GP build-up*
8pm: THE MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX*
10pm: Chequered Flag: Mexico City GP reaction
*also live on Sky Sports Main Event (Race build-up on Sunday from 7.30pm)
Formula 1's Americas triple header continues this weekend with the Mexico City Grand Prix, with every session live on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime