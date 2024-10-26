Mexico City GP: Oscar Piastri leads McLaren team-mate Lando Norris to Practice Three one-two as Max Verstappen struggles

McLaren sent out a statement about their pace ahead of Mexico City Grand Prix qualifying at 10pm as Oscar Piastri led title-contending team-mate Lando Norris in a one-two for the team in a Practice Three session which saw Max Verstappen finish half a second off their pace.

In the first true representative session of the weekend at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez after disrupted and confusing practice running on Friday, McLaren hit the front on the low-fuel qualifying simulations late in P3 with Piastri setting the pace from Norris by a margin 0.059s thanks to a quickest lap of 1:16.492.

Ferrari had impressively led the way in the initial running, establishing their own one-two, but could not respond to McLaren's late step forward in pace on fresh soft tyres with Carlos Sainz dropping to third and 0.3s off the papaya pace.

Max Verstappen was fourth but a whopping 0.511s adrift of Red Bull's main rivals as the world champion's struggles so far in Mexico continued.

After power unit problems had heavily restricted his running on Friday, Verstappen returned to the track on Saturday armed with a different engine fitted in his RB20 after the team confirmed the previous unit had suffered from intake air circuit leakage problems.

The power unit being run from Saturday has already been used this season, rather than being a brand-new one, so no grid penalty has been applied. But while the changed engine ran without problem, Verstappen's issues with the RB20's handling only continued.

"Ah this doesn't ****** work," he said in frustration towards the end of the session.

"There's no grip front and rear."

With McLaren seemingly now favourites for the front row in qualifying, Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok said: "I'm fascinated to see up at the front whether Ferrari and Red Bull can challenge McLaren.

"It's not just one driver, but both McLaren drivers were a big chunk ahead of the field."

Lewis Hamilton was fifth quickest in the lead Mercedes as George Russell returned from his heavy P2 crash in eighth, while Charles Leclerc was only sixth on the qualifying simulations in the second Ferrari having run second to Sainz early on.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A Ferrari mechanic had a moment to forget when he tumbled backwards in the pits while trying to avoid Charles Leclerc at the Mexico City GP.

Just like last year, when Daniel Ricciardo took a surprise fourth on the grid, RB appear to be enjoying the thin air of Mexico City and finished with both their cars in the top 10 of final practice, Yuki Tsunoda taking seventh and Liam Lawson 10th.

Kevin Magnussen, fresh from finishing seventh in the Austin Sprint this time last week, was the lead Haas in ninth.

More to follow…

Mexico City GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:16.492 2) Lando Norris McLaren +0.059 3) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.340 4) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.511 5) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.568 6) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.740 7) Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.810 8) George Russell Mercedes +0.849 9) Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.982 10) Liam Lawson RB +1.002 11) Alex Albon Williams +1.019 12) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.147 13) Franco Colapinto Williams +1.220 14) Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.295 15) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.306 16) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.327 17) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.408 18) Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.832 19) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.936 20) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.962

