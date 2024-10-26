Mexico City GP Qualifying: Carlos Sainz claims dramatic pole position from Max Verstappen and Lando Norris

Carlos Sainz got the better of championship contenders Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in a dramatic qualifying at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez; watch the Mexican GP on Sunday with lights out at 8pm (build-up at 6.30pm), live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
Carlos Sainz took a sensational pole position for the Mexico City Grand Prix by beating title protagonists Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.
Sainz took his first pole for over a year with two laps that were good enough for top spot as Verstappen rescued his qualifying after his first lap in Q3 was deleted for track limits.
The Dutchman was 0.225s down on Sainz but will be relieved to start ahead of Norris, who is 57 points behind him in the Drivers' Championship.
McLaren went into qualifying as favourites but Norris was unable to find more pace when it mattered most and will hope to get the jump on Verstappen on the long run down to Turn One.
Charles Leclerc was left frustrated with a poor final lap as the track evolved, so will start in fourth ahead of Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.
A dramatic qualifying from start to finish also saw home hero Sergio Perez knocked out in Q1, along with McLaren's Oscar Piastri, so they will have a huge task ahead of them when the lights go out at 8pm, live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.
1) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3) Lando Norris, McLaren
4) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5) George Russell, Mercedes
6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
7) Kevin Magnussen, Haas
8) Pierre Gasly, Alpine
9) Alex Albon, Williams
10) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
