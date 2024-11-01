Max Verstappen: Red Bull driver's Sao Paulo GP grid penalty for engine change confirmed

Max Verstappen has been hit with a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix after Red Bull put a new engine in his car.

The move had been expected after Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko revealed following last weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix that a lack of performance from Verstappen's engine had been a factor in his disappointing sixth-placed finish.

Verstappen left the garage in the only practice session at Interlagos on Friday with a new engine, ahead of Sprint Qualifying later on Friday at 6.30pm, live on Sky Sports F1.

Verstappen's grid penalty will boost Lando Norris' hopes of reducing the Dutchman's Drivers' Championship lead, which the McLaren driver cut to 47 points in Mexico with four rounds of the season remaining.

With the Sao Paulo Grand Prix being a Sprint weekend, Interlagos will host a shortened race on Saturday, but Verstappen's penalty only applies to Sunday's full-length contest.

Each driver is entitled to use four power units throughout the course of the season and face grid penalties for exceeding the limit.

Verstappen incurred a 10-place grid penalty after taking his fifth engine of the season at the Belgian Grand Prix in July, but will benefit from the penalty being halved for additional breaches.

Red Bull's decision to take the penalty in Brazil will have been largely motivated by the many straightforward overtaking opportunities the circuit presents, which should make it relatively simple for Verstappen to come through the midfield, if required.

Red Bull concerned about pace ahead of Sao Paulo

Verstappen had a dramatic race on Sunday in Mexico after he was given two 10-second time penalties for incidents with Norris.

The Dutchman, who has not won since June's Spanish Grand Prix, did not want to go into details about the incidents and was more concerned about Red Bull's lack of pace.

He finished 59 seconds down on race-winner Carlos Sainz in Mexico, so even without the penalties, would have been fourth at best.

"I think that's the biggest lesson we can take from Mexico," said team boss Christian Horner.

"More so on the hard tyre, we just didn't have the same pace. Max had no grip, we didn't feel like we could switch the tyres on.

"That's the biggest challenge, to understand what caused it. Obviously, Brazil is a very different challenge to Mexico, but it's a pattern that, particularly at the end of the stints, McLaren is very strong - particularly at the end of the Grand Prix."

