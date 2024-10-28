Sao Paulo GP schedule: UK time, when to watch F1 Sprint weekend at Interlagos live on Sky Sports as 2024 season continues

Formula 1's Americas triple-header draws to a close with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos, as the Sprint format gives Lando Norris a major opportunity to make further ground on world championship leader Max Verstappen.

McLaren's Norris reignited his championship hopes by closing to within 47 points of Verstappen after a thrilling and controversial Mexico City Grand Prix, in which the Red Bull driver was given two penalties for twice forcing his title rival off track.

With just four rounds of the season remaining, Norris must continue to make inroads but has two chances to do so in Brazil, with Interlagos maintaining its status as the only circuit to have hosted a Sprint in every season since the format was introduced in 2021.

The circuit remains the perfect Sprint location given the multiple overtaking opportunities provided, with thrilling wheel-to-wheel racing almost guaranteed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen and Lando Norris clash once again this season as Verstappen forces Norris off the track multiple times.

The battle between Verstappen and Norris isn't the only plot line to follow, with back-to-back wins for Ferrari having brought the Italian squad within 29 points of McLaren at the top of the constructors' standings.

The format means the competitive action begins on Friday as Sprint Qualifying takes place after just one practice session, before the Sprint and Grand Prix Qualifying follow on Saturday ahead of Sunday's full-length race - all live on Sky Sports F1.

Sky Sports F1's live Sao Paulo GP schedule

Thursday October 31

4pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday November 1

2pm: Sao Paulo GP Practice One (session starts at 2.30pm)

4.30pm: Team Principals' Press Conference

6pm: Sao Paulo GP Sprint Qualifying (qualifying starts at 6.30pm*)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Everything you need to know about F1's Sprint format for 2024

Saturday November 2

1pm: Sao Paulo GP Sprint build-up

2pm: Sao Paulo GP Sprint

3.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

5pm: Sao Paulo Qualifying build-up

6pm: Sao Paulo GP Qualifying

8pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday November 3

3.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Sao Paulo GP build-up

5pm: THE SAO PAULO GRAND PRIX

7pm: Chequered Flag: Sao Paulo GP reaction

8pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1's Americas triple header concludes this weekend with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, with every session live on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime