Sao Paulo GP: Lando Norris on pole, Max Verstappen eliminated early after five crashes in dramatic Brazil Qualifying

A thrilling Qualifying in the rain saw Lando Norris take pole position with reigning world champion Max Verstappen knocked out in Q2; watch the Sao Paulo GP later on Sunday with a new race start time of 3.30pm, with build-up from 2pm on Sky Sports F1
Sunday 3 November 2024 15:14, UK
Lando Norris took pole position as championship leader Max Verstappen was knocked out early in a dramatic Qualifying for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix that featured five crashes.
A rain-hit, delayed session that took place on Sunday morning at Interlagos featured five crashes - but Norris emerged on top with a stunning lap at the end of Q3 to beat George Russell.
Verstappen, who is 44 points ahead of Norris in the Drivers' Championship, was eliminated in Q2 but has a five-grid place penalty for a new engine so - as it stands - will start in 17th for the race, live on Sky Sports F1 at 3.30pm later on Sunday with build-up from 2pm.
RB's Yuki Tsunoda qualified in a shock third from Alpine's Esteban Ocon, and Liam Lawson was fifth.
Lewis Hamilton was surprisingly eliminated in Q1, while there were big crashes for Williams' Franco Colapinto, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, Aston Martin pair Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso and Alex Albon, who was forced to withdraw from the race due to damage.
1) Lando Norris, McLaren
2) George Russell, Mercedes
3) Yuki Tsunoda, RB
4) Esteban Ocon, Alpine
5) Liam Lawson, RB
6) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7) Alex Albon, Williams, Haas
8) Oscar Piastri, McLaren
9) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
10) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
For just the sixth time in F1 history, qualifying took place on a Sunday due to heavy rain on Saturday and the conditions nearly caught Norris out in Q1.
He scraped through the first part of qualifying in 15th but it was Verstappen who got knocked out in Q2 as Stroll crashed at Turn Three.
Controversially, it took 40 seconds for the session to be stopped from Stroll's accident and during that time, Verstappen was bumped into the bottom five and was unable to get another lap in, with Sergio Perez also eliminated for the same reason.
Norris took full advantage after two more red flags in Q3 for Alonso and Stroll's crashes to take his seventh pole of the season and has a big opportunity to eat into Verstappen's championship lead.
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:23.405
|2) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.173
|3) Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|+0.706
|4) Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+1.070
|5) Liam Lawson
|RB
|+1.079
|6) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+1.120
|7) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.252
|8) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+1.281
|9) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+5.593
|10) Lance Stroll
|Haas
|No time set
|Knocked out in Q2
|11) Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|1:26.472
|12) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:27.771
|13) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:28.158
|14) Carlos Sainz
|Aston Martin
|1:29.406
|15) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:29.614
|Knocked out in Q1
|16) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:31.150
|17) Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:31.229
|18) Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|1:31.270
|19) Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:31.623
|20) Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|1:32.263
2pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Sao Paulo GP build-up
3.30pm: THE SAO PAULO GRAND PRIX
5.30pm: Chequered Flag: Sao Paulo GP reaction
6.30pm: Ted's Notebook
Formula 1's Americas triple header concludes with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, with a new start time of 3.30pm live on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime