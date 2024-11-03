Sao Paulo GP: Lando Norris on pole, Max Verstappen eliminated early after five crashes in dramatic Brazil Qualifying

Lando Norris took pole position as championship leader Max Verstappen was knocked out early in a dramatic Qualifying for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix that featured five crashes.

A rain-hit, delayed session that took place on Sunday morning at Interlagos featured five crashes - but Norris emerged on top with a stunning lap at the end of Q3 to beat George Russell.

Verstappen, who is 44 points ahead of Norris in the Drivers' Championship, was eliminated in Q2 but has a five-grid place penalty for a new engine so - as it stands - will start in 17th for the race, live on Sky Sports F1 at 3.30pm later on Sunday with build-up from 2pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lando Norris boosted his title credentials by sealing pole for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, while title rival Max Verstappen will start 17th after a dramatic wet qualifying

RB's Yuki Tsunoda qualified in a shock third from Alpine's Esteban Ocon, and Liam Lawson was fifth.

Lewis Hamilton was surprisingly eliminated in Q1, while there were big crashes for Williams' Franco Colapinto, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, Aston Martin pair Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso and Alex Albon, who was forced to withdraw from the race due to damage.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton struggled in the rain around Interlagos, qualifying only 16th for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Sao Paulo GP Qualifying: Top 10 1) Lando Norris, McLaren



2) George Russell, Mercedes



3) Yuki Tsunoda, RB



4) Esteban Ocon, Alpine



5) Liam Lawson, RB



6) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



7) Alex Albon, Williams, Haas



8) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



9) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



10) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

How Norris took huge pole in Brazil

For just the sixth time in F1 history, qualifying took place on a Sunday due to heavy rain on Saturday and the conditions nearly caught Norris out in Q1.

He scraped through the first part of qualifying in 15th but it was Verstappen who got knocked out in Q2 as Stroll crashed at Turn Three.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen questioned why red flags aren't raised faster after he failed to qualify out of Q2 during a wet Sao Paulo GP qualifying

Controversially, it took 40 seconds for the session to be stopped from Stroll's accident and during that time, Verstappen was bumped into the bottom five and was unable to get another lap in, with Sergio Perez also eliminated for the same reason.

Norris took full advantage after two more red flags in Q3 for Alonso and Stroll's crashes to take his seventh pole of the season and has a big opportunity to eat into Verstappen's championship lead.

Sao Paulo GP Qualifying Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:23.405 2) George Russell Mercedes +0.173 3) Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.706 4) Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.070 5) Liam Lawson RB +1.079 6) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.120 7) Alex Albon Williams +1.252 8) Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.281 9) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +5.593 10) Lance Stroll Haas No time set Knocked out in Q2 11) Valtteri Bottas Sauber 1:26.472 12) Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.771 13) Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:28.158 14) Carlos Sainz Aston Martin 1:29.406 15) Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:29.614 Knocked out in Q1 16) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.150 17) Oliver Bearman Haas 1:31.229 18) Franco Colapinto Williams 1:31.270 19) Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:31.623 20) Zhou Guanyu Sauber 1:32.263

The five big crashes in Sao Paulo GP Qualifying

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Franco Colapinto's massive crash saw the red flag brought out during qualifying

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Carlos Sainz crashed his Ferrari in Q2 as the red flag was deployed once again in Brazil

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lance Stroll's crash prompted a premature end to Q2 with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez missing out on Q3

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fernando Alonso became the fourth driver to crash into the barriers during a chaotic qualifying

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alex Albon had a massive collision with the barriers in his Williams as a FIFTH red flag was brought out

Sky Sports F1's live Sao Paulo GP schedule

2pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Sao Paulo GP build-up

3.30pm: THE SAO PAULO GRAND PRIX

5.30pm: Chequered Flag: Sao Paulo GP reaction

6.30pm: Ted's Notebook

Formula 1's Americas triple header concludes with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, with a new start time of 3.30pm live on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime