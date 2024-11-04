Lewis Hamilton says 'he could take a holiday' for rest of F1 season after struggling for Mercedes at Sao Paulo GP

Lewis Hamilton suggested he would prefer to "take a holiday" than drive his Mercedes for the remainder of the 2024 Formula 1 season after a hugely disappointing Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion took just one point from the Sprint weekend - by virtue of finishing 10th in Sunday's race at Interlagos - after making early exits from both qualifying sessions.

Hamilton's Sunday showing was made to look even worse by the performance of his team-mate George Russell, who qualified second and appeared to have a strong chance of victory before losing the lead in a questionable pit stop call by the Silver Arrows.

"We were just slow," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1. "The car was really, really tough.

"The team could have won also today, so at least one car was behaving a lot better."

Hamilton now has just three races remaining with Mercedes before he moves to Ferrari next season, with emotional scenes expected as the 12-year partnership comes to an end.

It was therefore somewhat surprising to hear a despondent Hamilton admit he has little desire to keep driving the W15 at the remaining races in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

"It's like a plank of wood. It's like, no suspension," he added.

"It's bouncing on the tyres everywhere and you can't get on the power anywhere. It's just the worst ride, I think the worst ride that we've definitely ever had, particularly through corners. It's just so stiff.

"But hopefully we won't have any more bumpy tracks. I think the last three aren't so bumpy. But yeah, I could happily go and take a holiday."

'The greatest honour of my career' - Hamilton emotional at Senna car run

While he may have endured one of the most difficult weekends of his illustrious career, Hamilton could at least take one cherished memory away from Interlagos this year after he drove one of his hero Ayrton Senna's old McLarens ahead of the race around the legendary Brazilian's home track.

Hamilton, who has a special affinity with Brazil and was in 2022 awarded honorary citizenship of the country, drove the McLaren MP4/5B from 1990 - the year Senna won his second of three world titles.

"It's very, very emotional, naturally," said Hamilton afterwards after receiving a huge ovation from the crowd.

"I was just revisiting my childhood as I was watching [Ayrton] race here as a kid. Hearing that sound and… watching him drive here, winning that race, I just couldn't believe that I just had that chance to do that, and it was really the greatest honour of my career.

"To do it here in front of this beautiful crowd here in Brazil, who stood out in the rain all day yesterday, and then have been here since 4am or 3am this morning.

"A very, very special day."

