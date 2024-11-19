Las Vegas GP 2024: What's changed at The Strip Circuit for year two and $1.5bn impact first race had

Formula 1 is shutting down the iconic Las Vegas Strip for the second time this weekend to stage a Grand Prix that has already broken records for one of the world's most-famous cities.

So what impact did 2023's much-hyped inaugural event have and what has changed both on and off the street circuit which winds past some of Sin City's most iconic landmarks?

Ahead of the event's second running on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit live on Sky Sports F1, which could see Max Verstappen clinch his fourth successive world title in Sunday's 6am race, we spoke to one of the senior figures behind the staging of the event to find out...

'F1 even surpassed what the Super Bowl generated'

For a city that welcomed 40.8m visitors across 2023, and was already world renowned for hosting major entertainment and sporting events in addition to the casinos and hotels on which it made its name, it might be considered surprising that the return of Formula 1 to Nevada after a 41-year absence had such a seismic impact.

But Lori Nelson-Kraft, the race's senior vice-president of corporate affairs, said last year's inaugural event served to "truly put Las Vegas on the world stage in a way that we had never experienced".

"Obviously Las Vegas is one of the top travel destinations in the entire world, but the opportunity to align with Formula 1, with its international footprint and presence was such an exciting opportunity for Las Vegas to expand in helping to reach more of a global audience, drive more international visitation and so on," she explained in a interview with Sky Sports.

Image: How the Las Vegas Strip was transformed into an F1 track in 2023

"That fan experience in person was incredible, to see how the city integrated into the circuit, but even more spectacular was seeing the worldwide coverage of the race and seeing the full destination on display of its offerings and its entertainment.

"It really was such a beautiful sight to see Las Vegas in that way.

"And the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority even commented post-race that the inaugural year publicity and coverage for Las Vegas just in that race week alone was six times more publicity than Las Vegas typically received in a given year.

"So you can look at that and see that the marriage between Formula 1 and Las Vegas is pretty special and unique."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from an eventful Las Vegas Grand Prix

The numbers, naturally, were also impressive - even by Vegas standards, in a 12-month period when they have also hosted the Super Bowl for the first time at the Allegiant Stadium, which is adjacent to The Strip.

"That weekend before Thanksgiving [the fourth Thursday in November] is typically the slowest weekend in Las Vegas," said Nelson-Kraft, who joined the Grand Prix organising body earlier this year having been involved in the planning of the first event while working at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

"So strategically, having the race on that calendar date is really a good move for Las Vegas. We did produce an economic impact report on the heels of the inaugural year that came in at $1.5bn. And what you need to extract, there's a one-time investment in Las Vegas.

"With Liberty Media having bought the land and constructing what is Grand Prix Plaza, that's a 300,000 square foot facility that is used for the race but it's also now a year-round facility that we're utilising to book events and hold conferences and do community events.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player All the best bits from the Max Verstappen vs Lando Norris title battle so far in 2024 with three race weekends still to go

"And so there's more programming opportunities there and the last benefit I'll share of that trickle down to the local community is not only those hospitality workers and the wages and the benefit of all of the workers who got to benefit from hosting those visitors, but it did generate $77m in taxes locally and throughout the state.

"That even surpassed what the Super Bowl generated for Las Vegas as a single event this past year. And of that $77m, $22m of that went directly to our schools."

By comparison, this February's Super Bowl LVIII had a $1bn economic impact and generated $33.6m in tax revenues for the area.

How has Vegas responded to first-year disruptions and local complaints?

While F1's return to Las Vegas after more than 41 years made global headlines and brought tangible economic benefit, the impact of staging the three-day event on the day-to-day lives of locals, workers and businesses operating in and around The Strip was also thrust into focus amid complaints from some that the event had brought about too much disruption.

Preparation work for the November race lasted nine months, with resurfacing work required for the first year taking place on the existing roads that make up the majority of the 3.8-mile circuit, with regular closures and diversions also in place.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz shares the history of Las Vegas

Greg Maffei, F1 owner Liberty Media's outgoing chief executive officer, apologised for the disruption caused at the time and, one year on, Nelson-Kraft says lead times for 2024's event have been significantly reduced.

"We really looked at the inaugural year and reflected on last year's successes and learnings," she said.

"And so there's a lot of evolution that has come into year two to address the circuit installation and preparations.

"Certainly year one needed to have the paving. That was difficult for the local community and we recognise that.

"This year the circuit installation we saw there was a 65 per cent reduction in what those preparations were and the majority of the circuit installations took place in the overnight hours, with lane reductions and even things that were challenging last year of there was there's some temporary vehicular and pedestrian bridges that need to be constructed as part of the infrastructure.

"There was one road in particular that the four lanes of that vehicular bridge, we were able to listen to that feedback amongst the businesses in the community and we were able to solve and reduce that bridge's footprint by 50 per cent which allowed access to be maintained into those businesses."

The measures taken to try and improve the experience for local residents included the launching in August of an interactive online roadwork map and a twice-weekly texting programme.

What's changed about the event - and what about those drains?

After months of anticipation ahead of what was billed as Formula 1's biggest-ever and most-spectacular race, the new Las Vegas Strip Circuit got off to something of a false, and indeed at the time seemingly-concerning, start when a loose drain cover was sucked by by Carlos Sainz's Ferrari eight minutes into opening practice, doing severe damage to the car and throwing a huge delay into the Thursday night opening session.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch back the moment in 2023 where the Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice One was suspended after eight minutes due to a track defect that forced Carlos Sainz to stop his car

So much so that when second practice did eventually get under way - two-and-a-half hours later than scheduled at 2.30am local time Friday morning after a full sweep of the many remaining drains - the session played out in front of Covid-like empty grandstands with spectators told to leave due to workers going beyond their contracted hours.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Crag Slater chats to disgruntled F1 fans as they are asked to leave the Las Vegas GP practice session before it was due to restart

Ahead of this weekend's return, Nelson-Kraft confirms: "All the utility lids along the circuit have really undergone a rigorous process to secure them.

"So that got a very hard look."

The 3.8-mile, 17-corner layout that winds past some of Vegas' most famous landmarks, such as the Venetian, the Bellagio Fountains and the Eiffel Tower at Paris, and features a 1.2-mile flat-out blast down the Strip "remains the same" after it successfully produced one of the year's most action-packed and overtaking-friendly races.

Image: The 17-corner Las Vegas Strip Circuit in full

"There's 17 different turns and the thrill of getting to drive through the iconic Las Vegas Strip," said Nelson-Kraft.

"The Sphere, which has its own fan activation zone now, really lent a lot of personality to the circuit last year in how it was programmed and reacted to what was happening on the course."

Image: Las Vegas' unique Sphere venue, which featured numerous different LED displays during last year's race weekend

Described as "more than just a race", organisers have added the first support event to the F1 bill - the Ferrari Challenge - for added action on track with more general admission and single-day tickets added.

Like last year, fan attendance is again expected to be in the region of 300,000 across the three-day event.

Nelson-Kraft added: "I think the best new addition and the one we're most excited about is that we are going to be hosting a free two-day experience

"On the Las Vegas Strip, that Friday and Saturday from 10am to 6pm across from Wynn Las Vegas, and it really allows existing fans and those who may not know a lot about F1 since it's newer in the States to really feel, touch and experience the thrill of F1 without necessarily needing a ticket to the event.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at the famous faces Martin Brundle bumped into at a star-studded 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix gridwalk

"We're really pleased. Back in August, we put those free tickets out and they were secured between an equal mix of locals and visitors coming."

Verstappen, who had heavily criticised the razzmatazz around the event in the days leading up to the race, was the inaugural victor after a thrilling battle with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and this time could achieve an even bigger prize on Sunday morning UK time if he finishes ahead of McLaren title rival Lando Norris.

So what is the chance of something uniquely Vegas if the Dutchman is crowned 2024's champion in Sin City?

"We're not going to tip our hat to any surprises, but it's going to be a terrific fan experience and we can't wait to see what the teams and the drivers do," concluded Nelson-Kraft.

Sky Sports F1's live Las Vegas GP schedule

Thursday November 21

4am: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday November 22

2am: Las Vegas GP Practice One

4.30am: Team Principals' Press Conference

5.45am: Las Vegas GP Practice Two

7.15am: The F1 Show*

Saturday November 23

2.15am: Las Vegas GP Practice Three*

5am: Las Vegas GP Qualifying build-up*

6am: LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING*

8am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

Sunday November 24

4.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Las Vegas GP build-up*

6am: THE LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX*

8am: Chequered Flag: Las Vegas GP reaction*

9am: Ted's Notebook*

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1 returns with the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1 where Max Verstappen could seal the championship. Stream the final three F1 races and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime