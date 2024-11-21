Las Vegas GP: Lando Norris reveals week after Brazil was 'pretty demoralising' following Max Verstappen victory

Lando Norris has revealed the week after the Sao Paulo Grand Prix was "pretty demoralising" as he suffered a huge blow to his championship hopes.

Norris is set to lose out to Verstappen in this year's title race as he sits 62 points behind the Dutchman with three events remaining, starting with this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver was slowly reeling in Verstappen after the summer break but a sixth-place finish last time out at a rainy Brazil, and a remarkable victory for Verstappen, all but ended his title chances.

"You have to learn to accept it," said Norris, who needs to outscore Verstappen by at least three points on Sunday to keep the championship alive.

"I think what made Brazil tough was two things. One was for something like this to happen so late in the season. I think, when it's earlier in the season, it's like it's more so be it and you just see what happens later on. But this was almost a defining moment for the championship. The doors are almost shut.

"For a week I was pretty down after Brazil because I had that realisation that things are pretty much out of my control now, not within reach necessarily. That's a tough realisation when your hopes and your belief is so high for it to get knocked down so much all of a sudden was pretty demoralising and not the best of feelings. You learn to accept that, that's life.

"I admitted, and I admitted even in Miami, that I was lucky in Miami to get the win with the Safety Car, and that's the strategy you play.

"I think Brazil was still a bit more luck of the trade, but that is Formula 1. That's racing. I've not complained about it. Luck can be on your side. It can be on other people's side. That's life. So I don't mind. One day it will go your way. The next it won't."

Image: Verstappen needs to lead Norris by 60 points or more to become champion on Sunday

Norris: I've got what it takes to fight for future F1 titles

Since the Miami Grand Prix in May, McLaren have had a car to compete for the win at most races but Norris was left with an 84-point deficit at the halfway mark of the season with 12 rounds to go.

He whittled that down to 44 points after winning the Sprint in Brazil but failed to convert pole position for the main race into the win, as Verstappen came back from 17th to stand on the top step of the podium for the first time in 10 races.

"I think it's the first time in the last six years of Formula 1 when we've had a chance to fight at the front, we've not been able to do that for the last six years," said Norris.

"So this is our and my first opportunity to do so, and my first opportunity to see where I stand. And I definitely was not at the level I needed to be at the beginning of the year, and even Miami point of the season.

"Since the summer break, I feel like I've done a very good job and performed very, very well, by far some of my best performances that I've done. So I've been very happy, actually, with how the last few months have gone, honestly."

Norris has taken seven poles but only three wins this year and thinks he now has "less to lose" in Las Vegas.

With F1's regulations remaining the same for 2025, a similar pecking order is expected next year so Norris could find himself in another title race.

"I wouldn't change many things that have happened [this year[. But I still need to make tweaks," he continued.

"I still need to improve on things. That's clear. You know, I'm not completely satisfied with how I've done. I definitely know I need to make improvements. But, for the first time, I'm confident to say that I have what I think I need to fight for a championship.

"Doesn't mean I'm complete, doesn't mean I'm perfect, that's for sure. And when you're competing against drivers who are close to that, like Max, you have to be close to perfect if you want to challenge him and challenge the teams we're around.

"So I'm confident and I think the main thing I can take away is I have faith that I have got what it takes to fight for a championship."

Norris: Las Vegas should suit Ferrari

Barring any major setbacks for Verstappen, attention on the track will turn to the Constructors' Championship which McLaren lead by 36 points from Ferrari, with Red Bull 49 points adrift of the lead.

McLaren have not won that title since 1998 and Ferrari since 2008, so winning the championship this year would mean a lot for both teams.

"Ferrari have been strong for a long time. They have two very good drivers. They're a very good team," said Norris.

"They've clearly improved their car a good amount and found a better direction to head down. And they've become, probably with us, and some races a bit better, some races a little bit behind, some races the same, as a competitor.

"I think maybe a little bit with them, but we're close. Red Bull are close at the same time. So it's more who can just do a better performance on the weekend.

"But we do know that Vegas is probably a track that will suit the Ferraris a bit more. It suited them well last year. But Qatar, we know maybe will be more favourable to us again."

Last year, in Las Vegas, Charles Leclerc took pole and fought for the win but settled for second behind Verstappen.

Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz suffered misfortune when he ran over a loose metal drain cover in practice, yet was forced to change his engine so had a 10-place grid penalty and recovered to sixth, even with a spin on the opening lap.

The long straight down the Las Vegas Strip and the importance of traction should suit the characteristics of Ferrari's car once again.

"It's definitely possible but we are not focusing on that. We focus on step by step and race by race," Leclerc told Sky Sports F1.

"We have a positive feeling on this track. We think we will be strong but that doesn't mean we will dominate the weekend. It was be extremely close with Red Bull and McLaren.

"We just need to be in front of them, perform better than they do then at the end of the year we will do the maths. But the constructors' is definitely the target."

Sky Sports F1's live Las Vegas GP schedule

Friday November 22

2am: Las Vegas GP Practice One

4.30am: Team Principals' Press Conference

5.45am: Las Vegas GP Practice Two*

7.15am: The F1 Show*

Saturday November 23

2.15am: Las Vegas GP Practice Three*

5am: Las Vegas GP Qualifying build-up*

6am: LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING*

8am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

Sunday November 24

4.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Las Vegas GP build-up*

6am: THE LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX*

8am: Chequered Flag: Las Vegas GP reaction*

9am: Ted's Notebook*

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

