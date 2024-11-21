Las Vegas GP: George Russell says F1 drivers are 'a bit fed up' with FIA and Mohammed Ben Sulayem

George Russell says the F1 drivers are "a bit fed up" with the FIA after their public statement which called out its president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

After the last race in Brazil, the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), asked Ben Sulayem to "consider his own tone and language" following the recent swearing row, where Max Verstappen was given F1's equivalent of community service for using an expletive during a press conference.

The GPDA, which all 20 F1 drivers are part of and Russell is the director for, also expressed concerns about what fines are used for.

"We recognise everybody's working as hard as they can to do the best job possible," said Russell ahead of this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports F1.

"There is obviously a huge amount of change within the FIA quite regularly, so it's clearly not the most stable of places. And maybe that's why it's been a bit challenging to get some of the changes that we've wanted implemented.

"Of course, everyone has their own side to their own story. I think if we feel that we're being listened to and some of the changes that we are experiencing, requesting, are implemented, because ultimately we're only doing it for the benefit of the sport, then maybe our confidence will increase.

"But, I think there's a number of drivers who feel probably a bit fed up with the whole situation. And it only seems to be going in, to a degree, the wrong direction."

Russell did not see race director sacking coming

The GPDA letter was the first public statement from all 20 drivers since 2017 and came before significant changes at the FIA ahead of Las Vegas.

Niels Wittich stepped down from his role as F1 race director after less than two years. However, Sky Sports News understands he was effectively sacked.

FIA compliance officer Paolo Bassari was also sacked last week, which was the latest of several departures at the sport's governing body this year.

Russell says he had "no idea" and was "surprised" to see Wittich lose his role as race director.

"I can only talk on behalf of myself here as opposed to any of the other drivers, but I think there's no secret that some were not happy with what was going on in terms of the decisions that were being made," he added.

"But, at the end of the day, I think if you worked together with us, that we could have helped improve the matter. And I think sometimes just hiring and firing is not the solution.

"You kind of need to work together to improve the problem. So, let's see what this new era is going to bring, but every time there is a change, you have to take one step back before you make the two steps forwards."

Championship leader Verstappen, who will seal the title in Las Vegas if he finishes ahead of Lando Norris on Sunday, criticised the timing of a red flag in Qualifying in Brazil, which saw him knocked out in Q2.

Race control waited around 40 seconds to call a red flag and, during that time, Verstappen was bumped out of the top 10.

However, the Red Bull driver was also surprised with the timing of Wittich's departure.

"It's a bit weird with three races to go to do that. It doesn't matter if you're positive or negative about certain things, which I thought in Brazil, there was definitely room for improvement.

"It's still a bit weird to deal with a new race director. If you want to change race director, maybe you do it after the season and give the new director time to get up to speed with things.

"They have decided with it and we have to deal with it."

Wittich previously held the race director role in German Touring Cars.

F2 and F3 race director Rui Marques has been named as his replacement for the final three races of the season.

The FIA is yet to respond to the GPDA letter, which Russell feels was needed to be made public for "the greater good".

"Talking as a fellow driver as opposed to sort of my role with the GPDA, I think everybody felt with certain things that have happened over the course of this year that we wanted to sort of stand united," said the Mercedes driver.

"At the end of the day, we just want to be transparent with the FIA and have this dialogue that is happening, and I think the departure of Niels is also a prime example of not being a part of these conversations.

"And, ultimately, we only want to work with the FIA to make the best for the sport that we all love. So, I think it's kind of us now putting the pressure back on them to work with us and work with everyone, including F1 as well, just to maximise this opportunity, which Formula 1 is in at the moment, which is an amazing time to be a part of."

