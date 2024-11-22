Las Vegas GP: Formula 1 in fresh talks for new 11th F1 team backed by General Motors

Formula 1 are in fresh talks for a new 11th team on the grid in 2026.

The General Motors entry, which was started by Michael Andretti, had their bid rejected by F1 earlier this year to join the grid.

However, Sky Sports News understands Andretti's departure from the motorsport team has changed the picture as the outfit would now be a General Motors entry, led by businessman Dan Towriss - the majority shareholder of Andretti Global.

General Motors are willing to contribute significantly to the new entry, which has opened up new talks in Las Vegas, with the strong likelihood of an entry in 2026, which will also mark the start of a new era in F1 with major changes to the technical regulations.

Towriss and General Motors representatives are holding talks with F1 at this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The majority of F1's existing teams had previously publicly opposed the expansion of the grid on commercial grounds, arguing that an 11th team would not bring sufficient added value and revenue to the sport to negate the loss of income, with the prize pot being split 11 ways instead of 10.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff was asked on Friday about the fresh prospect of an 11th team in F1, saying: "We have an obligation, a statutory obligation as directors, to present the standpoint that is the best for our company and for our employees, and we've done that in the past.

"I think if a team can add to the championship, particularly if GM decides to come in as a team owner, that is a different story. And as long as it is creative, that means we're growing the popularity of the sport, we're growing the revenue of the sport, then no team will be ever against it. So I'm putting my hope in there.

"No one from Andretti or Andretti Global, or whatever the name will be, has ever spoken to me a single sentence in presentation of what the creative part is. But they don't need to because the teams don't decide.

"It is the commercial rights holder, with the FIA. We have no say. We can have an opinion, like I'm having here now, it's just if I want to be invited to a party and going to the party, I'm sitting down on the table and telling who I am and why I'm really good fun and sitting here and everybody will enjoy my presence.

"That hasn't happened but that's now my personal point of view - not a professional, because there's nothing we can do, nothing we can say.

"And I don't know the people. I've obviously spoken to Mario [Andretti]. Yeah, I've spoken to Mario once. I didn't speak to his son. I didn't speak to any other people that are behind that. I don't know who they are. So I know GM. GM is great."

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur added: "The discussion is between FIA, the team, and FOM. It's not our choice.

"For sure, as Toto said, that if it's good for the sport, good for the show, good for the business, and add value on the sporting side, that we are all okay. But again, the decision is with FOM."

Image: Cadillac are already competing in the World Endurance Championship

New 11th F1 team closer than ever?

The original Andretti bid, which was approved by the FIA in October 2023, have been trying for the last two years to join the grid as F1 continues to prosper, particularly in the United States with three F1 races in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas.

Not since 2016 has there been more than 10 teams in F1 but the current talks are the most significant for a new F1 entry.

General Motors have pledged to build an F1 power unit but it would not be ready for 2028.

That means the potential new entry would have to be supplied a power unit by one of the five engine manufacturers from 2026 - Mercedes, Ferrari, Honda, Red Bull Ford or Audi.

In April, Andretti opened a new UK satellite base at Silverstone as they pressed on with their bid to join F1.

"We are still working along with FOM and we will show that we are bringing a lot to the party," said Michael Andretti at the time, before he moved into a smaller role.

"General Motors is huge coming to the party. They are not just coming to be here, they are coming here to be a big part of our team, and I think it's not been understood yet how big that is.

"I think once everybody understands what we are really putting together it'll be a point where they can't say no."

