Las Vegas GP: George Russell tops Practice Three as Mercedes maintain pace ahead of qualifying

George Russell topped final practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix as Mercedes continued to show impressive pace ahead of qualifying.

After Russell's team-mate Lewis Hamilton topped both practices a day earlier, Mercedes were strong again as the pair spent much of the session at the top of timesheet before the former emerged fastest from a flurry of laps in the closing stages cut short by a red flag.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri was second, two places ahead of team-mate Lando Norris, with the pair split by the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

Having been left frustrated by his struggles for much of the session, Max Verstappen provided a boost to his hopes of sealing the world championship this weekend by showing improved late pace to take fifth.

Verstappen could win his fourth successive drivers' title with two races to spare by simply finishing ahead of Norris in the race, while the Dutchman would also be crowned if he avoided losing three points or more to the McLaren driver.

Lance Stroll caused an early red flag in FP3 after his car began to smoke at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Hamilton, who failed to deliver a clean lap time on his new soft tyres at the end of the session, was sixth but had appeared very evenly matched with Russell throughout.

The extraordinary nature of the event, which sees Las Vegas' famous Strip shut down in the evenings to allow F1 to take over, results in the circuit being much extremely dirty by the sport's usual standards.

With the issue exacerbated by a lack of support events, which would usually lead to rubber being laid down on the surface, the track is improvingly rapidly throughout every session.

That situation was playing out once more in the closing stages of the session when Aston Martin's Lance Stroll experience a technical failure that saw him stop on track with six minutes to go.

A red flag was thrown to allow his car to be safely cleared, which only left time for the drivers to re-emerge from the pit lane to conduct practice starts in the closing moments.

Las Vegas GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) George Russell Mercedes 1:33.570 2) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.215 3) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.348 4) Lando Norris McLaren +0.438 5) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.567 6) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.771 7) Alex Albon Williams +0.837 8) Franco Colapinto Williams +1.153 9) Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.313 10) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.335 11) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.338 12) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.371 13) Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.491 14) Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.890 15) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.368 16) Yuki Tsunoda RB +2.645 17) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +2.842 18) Liam Lawson RB +2.974 19) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.380 20) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +3.418

Sky Sports F1's live Las Vegas GP schedule

Saturday November 23

5am: Las Vegas GP Qualifying build-up*

6am: LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING*

8am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

Sunday November 24

4.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Las Vegas GP build-up*

6am: THE LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX*

8am: Chequered Flag: Las Vegas GP reaction*

9am: Ted's Notebook*

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

