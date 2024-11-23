General Motors addition to 2026 F1 grid as 11th team 'probably imminent', says McLaren chief Zak Brown

McLaren chief Zak Brown says confirmation of General Motors' prospective addition to the 2026 Formula 1 grid as an 11th team is "probably imminent".

In a stunning turn of events, a bid that was rejected earlier this year when submitted under the banner of American motorsport team Andretti has been reshaped and now appears set to be accepted.

The Andretti-led bid to join the grid in 2026 was accepted by the FIA but turned down by F1 itself in February on the grounds the new squad would not bring enough additional value to the sport.

Speaking during Sky Sports F1's coverage of final practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Brown said he would "absolutely" welcome the addition.

"They've got a great history in motorsport, General Motors," Brown said.

"So I think it's great, more competition. Something for the fans to get excited about. They love new grands prix, new power units, new racing teams, new racing drivers, so I think it will be exciting.

"I kind of know what I'm hearing on the grapevine. We've not been officially told anything but we partner with GM with our IndyCar team, so I've seen them here and they seem to have big smiles on their face.

"So I believe an announcement is probably imminent and it will be exciting to have yet another manufacturer alongside Audi joining our sport."

It is understood that a key element in the rapid progression of talks has been the departure of Michael Andretti, who appeared to damage relationships with key figures at F1 with the bold nature of his approach to force his eponymous team onto the grid.

He handed over control in September of Andretti Global to majority shareholder Dan Towriss, who was seen in the Las Vegas paddock on Thursday.

With the Andretti name dropped from the bid, there has been speculation that the General Motors-owned Cadillac brand could title the entry.

Like Audi, who are joining the sport by taking over the Sauber team in 2026, the attraction of General Motors' prospective entry is that they will manufacture their own engine.

However, a lack of time means they would be allowed to use an engine provided by another manufacturer for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, before introducing their own in 2028.

Horner: No problem with GM joining but we're not paying for it

Brown was almost alone among current F1 bosses in being publicly supportive of Andretti's initial bid, with the majority opposing the expansion of the grid on the grounds that they would lose money.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 ahead of qualifying in Las Vegas, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said the finances of the deal remained his main concern.

Horner said: "So long as logistically it can be accommodated. We'd have absolutely no problem with seeing GM come here but we're not paying for it.

"We've got no issue with them coming. We'd welcome them with open arms but you don't want to see the prize fund diluted.

"So there will be that question of whose side of the cake does it come out of? Probably a bit of everybody's."

Red Bull will begin a partnership with American manufacturer Ford in 2026 when new engine regulations are being introduced to F1, and Horner believes the potential competition between the US brands can provide a further boost to the sport.

He added: "Obviously for an American team to come in I think would be a positive.

"We've got Haas but to have a big OEM (original equipment manufacturer) come in… Ford vs GM could be pretty sexy."

