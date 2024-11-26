Formula 1, F1 teams and FIA agree new Diversity and Inclusion charter ahead of Qatar Grand Prix

Formula 1 has announced the signing of a new formal Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) charter, with support from the Royal Academy of Engineering.

The charter will be supported by Mission 44, the charity set up by Lewis Hamilton which has a formal relationship with F1.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, founded Mission 44 in 2021 with the aim of achieving greater representation, diversity, and inclusion in motorsport to create meaningful change for young people facing social injustice through education, empowerment, and employment opportunities.

The Royal Academy of Engineering delivered The Hamilton Commission's original report in 2021. The Hamilton Commission was made to increase representation of Black people in UK motorsport.

F1 says its charter has four key pillars of focus - Attract, Retain, Create, Engage - to enable anyone to access, contribute to and enjoy global motorsport, so barriers are removed to attract and retain a rich diversity of people.

F1 charter four pillars of focus Attract: Target and support initiatives that seek to attract underrepresented groups to motorsport. To support this effort, we will gather demographic data in an aligned way to improve our collective talent pipelines and recruitment practices

Retain: We will put in place processes to mitigate bias in our organisations and create cultures of inclusion so a diversity of people can thrive in our sport

Create: We will listen to and encourage all perspectives in the design, development, and delivery of our products and services, encouraging our supply chains to do this too

Engage: We will communicate our commitment to D&I with our external stakeholders: listening, learning, and improving to deliver a better, more inclusive experience

"Our sport is rightly recognised for its elite performance and innovation, and we are clear that the only way to maintain and improve those exceptional standards is to welcome diversity of thought, ideas, and experiences," said F1 president Stefano Domenicali.

"The sport is fiercely competitive, and we're all committed to employing the very best talent. We know from The Hamilton Commission report that there are opportunities for us to work collectively to both find and nurture that talent, and across the sport significant change has already been put in place.

"The charter is the next important milestone on that journey, and we are all committed to making our sport more open and diverse."

Formula 1 has worked closely with Mission 44 to address some of the challenges surrounding diversity and inclusion in the sport, supporting the charity in facilitating once-in-a-lifetime experiences for students from underrepresented groups and underserved communities to inspire them to consider careers in STEM and motorsport.

In 2023, Mission 44 and Formula 1 delivered outreach programmes in Austin, Silverstone, and Sao Paulo, positively impacting more than 150 young people.

"The diversification of motorsport is paramount to its continued success," said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

"Through ensuring equal opportunity for equal talent, increasing accessibility, and joining together in our commitment to uphold this charter, we will drive forward change.

"This landmark partnership between Formula 1, the teams, and our Federation signifies a united course of action which I am proud to be a part of."

