Qatar GP schedule: UK time, when to watch F1 Sprint weekend live on Sky Sports in second-last 2024 event

Get set for the last Sprint weekend of the year as Formula 1 heads to the Middle East for the final two weeks of the 2024 season, starting with the Qatar Grand Prix - live on Sky Sports F1.

F1 makes its third visit to the Lusail International Circuit on the outskirts of Doha with the battle for victory among the grid's leading teams arguably never more competitive and unpredictable with McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes all winning at least once over the past five events.

And although the Drivers' Championship battle is already settled for another year after Max Verstappen closed it out in Las Vegas, the fight to be 2024's constructors' champions remains very much alive entering the season's closing fortnight.

McLaren continue to lead in search of their first teams' title since 1998 but Ferrari have closed down their advantage to just 24 points and, with a bumper of maximum 59 points up for grabs in Qatar for a team across the Sprint and main Grand Prix, everything is still to play for.

Reigning champions Red Bull are a distant 53 points adrift and must pull at least nine points back on their deficit to stay in contention.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Last year the race took place in October and podium finishers Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris compared notes in the cool-down room after a gruelling race in extreme heat and humidity

Conversely, McLaren also have a first chance to close out the constructors' title before travelling to next week's Abu Dhabi season finale. They will win that crown for the ninth team in their history if they finish the Qatar weekend with a lead of 45 points or more.

In addition to an ever-relentless F1 Sprint weekend, a busy weekend on track at the fast Lusail track is guaranteed by the return of Formula 2 and F1 Academy for their own respective penultimate 2024 events.

Britain's Abbi Pulling could clinch the F1 Academy title as Saturday's first race amid her dominance of this year's series, while in F2 the title battle is rather closer with 2025 Sauber F1 driver Gabriel Bortoleto just 4.5 points ahead of Red Bull-backed Isack Hadjar with two rounds and four races to go.

Sky Sports F1's live Qatar GP schedule

Thursday November 28

3pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday November 29

9.55am: F1 Academy Practice One

11am: F2 Practice

1pm: Qatar GP Practice One (practice starts at 1.30pm)

2.55pm: F1 Academy Practice Two

4.05pm: F2 Qualifying

5pm: Qatar GP Sprint Qualifying (qualifying starts at 5.30pm)*

Saturday November 30

12.10pm: F1 Academy Qualifying

1pm: Qatar GP Sprint build-up

2pm: QATAR GP SPRINT

3.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

4pm: F2 Sprint Race

5.15pm: Qatar GP Qualifying build-up

6pm: QATAR GP QUALIFYING

8pm: F1 Academy: Race One

8.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday December 1

10.55am: F1 Academy Race Two

12.15pm: F2 Feature Race

2.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Qatar GP build-up

4pm: The QATAR GRAND PRIX

6pm: Chequered Flag: Qatar GP reaction

7pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

