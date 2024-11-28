F1 Academy: Abbi Pulling 'super excited' to be on brink of sealing title at Losail International Circuit in Qatar
Britain's Abbi Pulling is likely to seal the F1 Academy title this weekend in Qatar
Tuesday 26 November 2024 15:31, UK
Abbi Pulling says she is "super excited" to have the opportunity to seal the F1 Academy title this weekend in Qatar.
Pulling has dominated the second season of F1 Academy with seven wins and leads the Drivers' Championship by 95 points over Doriane Pin.
With only four races remaining this year in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, Pulling will become champion on Saturday if she has an 84-point advantage.
The second Qatar race takes place on Sunday morning, where a lead of 56 points, or more, for Pulling would be enough to win the title before Abu Dhabi next weekend.
"I'm super excited. I feel ready," Pulling, who is an Alpine junior, told Sky Sports.
"Going into the last two races, I'm in a comfortable position. I would rather be in my position than anyone else's! Just looking to try and seal the deal."
Pulling has led the championship since the end of the opening weekend of the season and has not been off the podium in any of the 10 races.
She converted pole into a win twice last time out in Singapore to put her on the brink of the F1 Academy title.
"There have been parts this year, even in Singapore, I was a bit nervous," continued Pulling.
"Singapore was one that I wanted to do well at because it's an incredible track and not many people can say they have won around that track.
"Having a great weekend there puts me in a great position to not be nervous in the final two rounds. I can focus on enjoying myself, which is when I drive at my best and keep doing what I keep doing. Hopefully, fingers crossed, we can finish on the top step."
Chadwick: Pulling is a great personality
This year has been a breakthrough season for Pulling after she also became the first woman to claim victory in a British Formula 4 race at Brands Hatch.
The 21-year-old has been almost faultless according to Andretti driver Jamie Chadwick.
"She's always been there to take home victories and when it hasn't, she's just been one step lower," Chadwick told Sky Sports.
"We raced against each other in W-Series. She mentioned when I spoke to her that she's matured a lot.
"She's great fun, a great personality and doesn't take life too seriously. She really enjoys the moment, which I think is important for everyone.
"She's got some great people around her, including Alice Powell, and a lot of Alpine support."
