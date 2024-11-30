F1 Academy: Abbi Pulling becomes 2024 champion in Qatar as Dorianne Pin wins first race

Britain's Abbi Pulling won the 2024 F1 Academy title in Qatar on Saturday.

Pulling simply needed to score 18 points in the last four races to secure the championship and did so at the first time of asking as she finished in second behind Dorianne Pin.

The 21-year-old is the second F1 Academy champion after Marta Garcia won last year's inaugural season.

Pulling will receive a fully funded seat in GB3 with Rodin Motorsport for 2025, as a result of becoming champion.

"It's been a tougher season than most things. Going into the year, I had no choice to win. I've struggled financially in the past and to get the prize for next year," said an emotional Pulling.

"I know it's so early to talk about next year, but that makes me so happy and incredibly proud.

"I can't thank everyone who has got me in this position - Alpine, Rodin, Rodin Cars, I can't thank them enough.

"All my family, all the sacrifices my dad made. It's just a sigh of relief."

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast earlier this year, F1 Academy driver Abbi Pulling explains why a positive mindset is key to success in motorsport

Pulling made the start she needed from third by overtaking Ferrari junior Maya Weug at the first corner with a brave move down the inside to take second.

She was unable to do anything about runaway winner Pin, who is also on pole for the second race - live on Sky Sports F1 at 11am on Sunday.

Pin finished 6.7 seconds ahead of Pulling, with Weug comfortably rounding out the podium in third from Hamda Al Qubaisi.

Chadwick: Pulling is a great personality

This year has been a breakthrough season for Pulling after she also became the first woman to claim victory in a British Formula 4 race at Brands Hatch.

She has been almost faultless according to Andretti driver Jamie Chadwick.

"She's always been there to take home victories and when it hasn't, she's just been one step lower," Chadwick told Sky Sports.

"We raced against each other in W-Series. She mentioned when I spoke to her that she's matured a lot.

"She's great fun, a great personality and doesn't take life too seriously. She really enjoys the moment, which I think is important for everyone.

"She's got some great people around her, including Alice Powell, and a lot of Alpine support."

