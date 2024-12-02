Abu Dhabi GP Schedule: UK time, when to watch final F1 weekend live on Sky Sports as McLaren, Ferrari fight for Constructors' Championship

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will bring the 2024 Formula 1 season to an end this weekend, with the Constructors' Championship on the line.

McLaren lead Ferrari by 21 points with a possible 44 points available in Sunday's race at the Yas Marina Circuit.

It has been 26 years since McLaren last won the constructors' title and Ferrari have not won it since 2008, so both teams are desperate for some long-awaited championship success.

Further down the order, Alpine are five points ahead of Haas in sixth, where millions of pounds are at stake.

The runners-up spot in the Drivers' Championship is also in the balance as Lando Norris is only eights behind Charles Leclerc in the battle to finish behind Max Verstappen in the standings.

Elsewhere, Mercedes will say farewell to Lewis Hamilton after 12 seasons with the team before the seven-time world champion joins Ferrari.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the moment Lando Norris got a 10-second stop-and-go penalty in the Qatar Grand Prix

Jack Doohan will make his F1 debut at Alpine after Esteban Ocon parted ways with the team following the Qatar Grand Prix.

The F2 Championship also comes to an end, where 2025 Sauber F1 driver Gabriel Bortoleto is just half a point ahead of Isack Hadjar.

The F1 Academy finale takes place, where Britain's Abbi Pulling will look to finish off the season in style. There is an additional race in Abu Dhabi due to the cancellation of the second round in Qatar last Sunday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of his final race for Mercedes in Abu Dhabi, take a look back at his debut race with the Silver Arrows at the 2013 Australian Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1's live Abu Dhabi GP schedule

Thursday December 5

11am: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday December 6

5.45am: F1 Academy Practice

7am: F2 Practice

9am: Abu Dhabi GP Practice One (session starts at 9.30am)*

10.55am: F2 Qualifying

12.45pm: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Two (session starts at 1pm)*

2.30pm: F1 Academy Qualifying*

3.15pm: The F1 Show*

Saturday December 7

8.10am: F1 Academy Race One

10.15am: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Three (session starts at 10.30am)

12.10pm: F2 Sprint Race

1.15pm: Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: ABU DHABI GP QUALIFYING*

4pm: F1 Academy: Race Two

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday December 8

7.10am: F1 Academy Race Three

9.20am: F2 Feature Race

11.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Abu Dhabi GP build-up

1pm: The ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

3pm: Chequered Flag: Abu Dhabi GP reaction

4pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Watch the final race of the 2024 Formula 1 season - the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - live this coming week on Sky Sports F1, with Sunday's race at 1pm. Get Sky Sports F1 or stream with NOW