Lando Norris: FIA stands by 'brutal' penalty given to Lando Norris during Qatar GP

The FIA is standing by the decision to impose a "brutal" penalty on Lando Norris during Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix.

Norris was penalised for failing to lift off the throttle in his McLaren while double yellow flags were being waved and received a 10-second stop-and-go penalty for the offence.

The impact of the penalty was heightened by the fact it was imposed after the field had bunched up behind the Safety Car, meaning Norris emerged from the pit lane last of the cars still in the race.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said that Norris deserved a penalty but also that the ruling didn't have any sense of "proportion and specificity", and that "there's an opportunity to do better from the FIA".

The FIA released an 'explainer' on Monday regarding several incidents from the race, including Norris' penalty.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player SkyPad look at the 10-second stop-and-go penalty Lando Norris received in the Qatar GP after the McLaren driver said he's 'let the team down'.

The section said: "The penalty was in accordance with the penalty guidelines circulated to the teams on 19 February 2024

"A double yellow flag infringement is considered a serious compromise of safety, which is why such offences carry such a severe penalty."

The reason double yellow flags were being waved was the presence of a detached wing mirror from Alex Albon's Williams lying off the racing line on the main straight.

Race control initially responded by imposing yellow flags in that section, before surprisingly withdrawing them without the part having been removed from the track, which would have required a Safety Car.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Extended highlights of the Qatar Grand Prix from the Lusail International Circuit.

Having been there for seven laps, the mirror was eventually struck by the Sauber of Valtteri Bottas, which sent debris all over the track, with Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz suffering punctures moments later.

The Safety Car was then sent out to allow the track to be cleared, bunching up the field before Norris' penalty was confirmed. The ruling also stated that he must serve punishment within three laps.

In the statement released on Monday, the FIA explained the decision to not immediately send out the Safety Car to allow the debris to be cleared, but unlike with the Norris penalty, said the "specific scenario" would be reviewed with the teams with a potential for a new process to be established in future.

The FIA said: "Normal practice is for the safety car not to be deployed if there is a small amount of debris, and off the racing line.

"The extensive debris after a car hit the mirror and the punctures that occurred shortly after forced the decision on a safety car.

"A VSC would not have been a solution, as the cars remain spread-out and there is not sufficient time for a marshal to clear the debris.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz reflects on a dramatic race at the Qatar Grand Prix.

"The FIA constantly reviews its methods and processes and will analyse further the specific scenario, and discuss it with the teams, in order to see whether in the future a different course of action needs to be taken."

The FIA is currently under heavy scrutiny after a series of high-profile departures, including that of race director Niels Wittich with just three rounds of the 2024 season remaining.

Rui Marques debuted as race director in Las Vegas after being drafted in at short notice, with no explanation provided by the FIA for Wittich's departure.

Wolff: Brutal penalty could cost McLaren constructors' title

The decision had a significant impact on the battle for the Constructors' Championship, with McLaren going from the brink of sealing the title to their advantage over Ferrari cut to 21 points going into the final round of the season in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said Norris' penalty was "brutal" but that it was "ok" as long as there is consistency from the officials.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mercedes' George Russell believes the FIA needs to be more transparent and consistent following its recent sackings.

Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton also received penalties during the race.

"The penalties were brutal, particularly to McLaren. It could cost the championship," Wolff told Sky Sports F1.

"I don't know what the infringement exactly was. Most important, is there is consistency.

"If the race director comes in and he has a hard stance, that's ok, as long as everyone knows that's the hard stance and you need to comply to it."

Sky Sports F1's Bernie Collins, former head of strategy at Aston Martin, suggested that the harshness of the penalties given in Qatar had little to do with Rui Marques.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Craig Slater takes a closer look as to why Niels Wittich has stepped down from his position as F1 race director, and who will replace him in this role.

"The double waved yellows for Norris, we can discuss whether it should have been a double waved yellow or not but again he was given the penalty that is recommended for a double waved yellow and not lifting in the race," Collins said.

"I don't think the harshness of the penalties has changed with the new race director. The penalties are given out by the stewards and they are to the guidelines.

"The race director is more responsible for double waved yellows or Safety Cars."

Watch the final race of the 2024 Formula 1 season - the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - live this coming week on Sky Sports F1, with Sunday's race at 1pm. Get Sky Sports F1 or stream with NOW