Max Verstappen's fury with George Russell at Qatar GP explained by Naomi Schiff on Sky Sports F1 Podcast

After Max Verstappen's angry tirade towards George Russell following the Qatar Grand Prix, the Sky Sports F1 Podcast reflected on why the world champion was so infuriated.

Verstappen, who a week earlier in Las Vegas was crowned world champion for a fourth successive season, topped Saturday's qualifying in Qatar but was investigated after the session for "driving unnecessarily slowly" as the drivers prepared for the final flying laps.

The stewards, following a hearing on Saturday night attended by both drivers, decided that Verstappen had impeded Russell and implemented a rarely-seen one-place grid penalty that switched their positions on the front row.

Red Bull's Verstappen passed Russell at the first corner before going on to win Sunday's race, with the Briton having to settle for fourth after a botched pit stop ruined his hopes of a podium.

Verstappen reportedly confronted Russell ahead of the race and said afterwards that he had "lost all respect" for the Brit.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, former W series driver Naomi Schiff explained why Verstappen was so irked by Russell's actions.

"What happened with Max and George now, whilst there's never been very much love lost between the two of them, I think this really was the last nail in the coffin," Schiff said.

"In qualifying, George already knows that there are two cars up ahead of him that are on slow laps as well, because he was also on a cool down lap, but he was preparing his tyres for the next lap.

"So, he's aware that there are two cars ahead of him slowing down. Max is also aware at one point that Stroll is behind him. He then lets him past and knows that George is also coming, but is told that George is also on a slow lap. So, nobody in this scenario feels that they're going to compromise the driver behind them because they're all theoretically in the same situation.

"As we've said before, this is quite a flat track with great visibility, so you can see quite far down the road where the next car is. So, it took us all a little bit by surprise that George was so caught out by where Max was, the speed he was going when he approached him.

"George obviously immediately reported that as being dangerously slow. You could see it was sort of like an exaggerated loss of the car, went off a little bit, touched the gravel. And then he immediately set it over the radio and then this whole scenario plays itself out.

"Now the issue is, whilst you go into the stewards' room as drivers and defend your case, and it's a little bit like being in the principal's office or in a courtroom, everyone's got to sort of plead their case, you're always going to do what's in favour of yourself. You're never going to just hand it over to the other driver.

"I think the issue here is that it wasn't necessarily within reason, because I think what George has essentially done by making this out to be a bigger offence than what it really was, is open up the door for other drivers to do essentially the same thing.

"Drive fast up to a car that's on a slow lap in front of them and make it seem like they're driving slowly to force them into an error. So that's what we don't want to see. And I think we obviously were not in the stewards' room. We don't know exactly what was said. We don't know what George said. We don't know what Max said.

"And therefore, it's really difficult to know how far George went in terms of what between racing drivers is respectable or not. But it seems that whatever happened or whatever went down in there, Max said quite clearly he doesn't want anything to do with George anymore. So, it's got to have been a little a step further than what we've seen in the past."

Verstappen and Russell will both speak to the media on Thursday ahead of this weekend's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the whole event live on Sky Sports F1.

