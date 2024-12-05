Lewis Hamilton opens up on underestimating 'difficulties' of final Mercedes season ahead of Abu Dhabi GP farewell

Lewis Hamilton admitted he "massively underestimated" what his final year at Mercedes would be like in the wake of announcing that he was joining Ferrari for 2025 and that he has not always handled his emotions in the best way.

Hamilton will race for the Silver Arrows for the 246th and final time at F1's season finale in Abu Dhabi this weekend, the final chapter in a team-driver relationship that has rewritten the sport's record books over the past 12 years.

But as the seven-time champion prepares to close a difficult season in which he is on course for his worst championship finish in F1, a reflective Hamilton opened up on the strains and emotions of the past 11 months since his bombshell Ferrari switch was made public.

"The first meeting with Toto [Wolff] at the beginning of the year was awkward, of course, so it was awkward from the get go," said Hamilton in Thursday's Drivers' Press Conference.

"The day after, when I took some of the team paintballing, and they had just found out. So there's been loads of moments through the year. I got shot at a lot by people, loads of bruises. People went in on me that day.

"I anticipated it would be difficult, but massively underestimated how difficult it would be. It was straining on the relationship very early on, it took time for people to get past it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Catch a Sky Sports special two-part feature this weekend celebrating 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton's incredible journey with Mercedes!

"And then just from my own self, it's been a very emotional year for me, and I think I've not been at my best in handling and dealing with those emotions.

"So many of you have been here my whole career, so some of you, I think you've all seen the worst in me, and the best of me.

"And I'm not going to apologise for either because I'm only human, and I don't always get it right. And I would definitely say this year has been one of the worst in terms of handling that from my side, which I will work on trying to be better at."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports revisit Lewis Hamilton's most emotional moments for Mercedes ahead of his final race in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton though said that ultimately it would be the highs of their towering achievements together and the strength of relationships built at the team which ultimately will stand the test of time.

"I hope the good and the highs far outweigh the negatives, in how I've handled it, or behaved," he added.

"And as I said, just remember the good times. I've built some incredible relationships. If you imagine when you're going through a season together with so many people, not only on those race weekends are you riding the highs and lows together, but in their personal lives, through marriages, through divorces, through loss of family members, through cancer, through all sorts - you're going through these journeys with these people.

"So, it's a really beautiful journey you go on together, and being there for so long, the emotions run so deep."

More to follow...

Sky Sports F1's live Abu Dhabi GP schedule

Friday December 6

5.45am: F1 Academy Practice

7am: F2 Practice

9am: Abu Dhabi GP Practice One (session starts at 9.30am)*

10.55am: F2 Qualifying

12.45pm: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Two (session starts at 1pm)*

2.30pm: F1 Academy Qualifying*

3.15pm: The F1 Show*

Saturday December 7

8.10am: F1 Academy Race One

10.15am: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Three (session starts at 10.30am)

12.10pm: F2 Sprint Race

1.15pm: Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: ABU DHABI GP QUALIFYING*

4pm: F1 Academy: Race Two

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday December 8

7.10am: F1 Academy Race Three

9.20am: F2 Feature Race

11.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Abu Dhabi GP build-up

1pm: THE ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

3pm: Chequered Flag: Abu Dhabi GP reaction

4pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Watch the final race of the 2024 Formula 1 season - the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - live on Sky Sports F1, with Sunday's race at 1pm. Get Sky Sports F1 or stream with NOW