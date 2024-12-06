Abu Dhabi GP: Lando Norris tops Practice Two from team-mate Oscar Piastri as McLaren boost constructors' title hopes

Lando Norris led a one-two from team-mate Oscar Piastri in second practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as McLaren made an encouraging start to their attempt to seal the Constructors' Championship.

McLaren had already been handed a major boost earlier on Friday when Ferrari, who are trying to overturn a 21-point deficit going into Sunday's season finale, suffered a huge blow as Charles Leclerc incurred a 10-place grid penalty for taking a new battery.

Their prospects of winning the constructors' title for the first time since 1998 were boosted further in Friday evening's crucial session, in which conditions are most similar to those for qualifying and the race, when Norris and Piastri impressed.

Norris set a time of 1:23.517s to finish more than two tenths of a second clear of Piastri, while the pair also exhibited strong pace on their longer race simulation runs.

Nico Hulkenberg was a further couple of tenths back in a surprising third for Haas ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, while Leclerc could only manage sixth.

Lewis Hamilton, who is driving for Mercedes for the final time before ending a 12-season run with the team to join Ferrari next year, was fifth.

George Russell and Max Verstappen - the two drivers who have been the centre of attention in Abu Dhabi due to their extraordinary feud - both struggled.

Mercedes' Russell could only manage 13th after making an error on his soft-tyre run, while world champion Verstappen was unhappy with the handling of his Red Bull as he finished 17th.

Verstappen, Sainz and Piastri were three of six drivers who sat out first practice to allow their teams to complete their obligated quota of young driver sessions for the season.

Amid reports Red Bull have decided to replace him at the end of the season, Sergio Perez was 14th, with leading contenders to replace him, Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson, 10th and 11th for the squad's sister team RB.

Norris: McLaren pace looks better than it is

With Norris' Drivers' Championship hopes having been ended by Verstappen in Las Vegas last month with two rounds to spare, the Brit's focus has switched to helping his team end a 26-year wait to claim the teams' title

A feature of McLaren's impressive campaign has been their ability to quickly dial the MCL38 in on a Friday, and this occasion was no different.

Norris insisted the timesheet made McLaren's display look "better than it is", suggesting their long-run pace still needed improving.

"It was a good day. The car's been feeling good the whole day, continued our pace from Qatar," Norris said.

"It feels strong and we still have some things to improve on both on low and high fuel, probably more the high fuel.

"It looks better than it is. I don't think the others have turned up their engine yet. It might look glorious now but I think but I still think we are still will have a tough fight."

Abu Dhabi GP Practice Two Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:23.517 2) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.234 3) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.462 4) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.582 5) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.602 6) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.684 7) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +0.713 8) Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.718 9) Alex Albon Williams +0.752 10) Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.980 11) Liam Lawson RB +0.986 12) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.000 13) George Russell Mercedes +1.017 14) Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.038 15) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.040 16) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.057 17) Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.081 18) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.169 19) Jack Doohan Alpine +1.444 20) Franco Colapinto Williams +1.748

