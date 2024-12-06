Christian Horner backs Max Verstappen denial of George Russell allegation over Qatar pre-race threat

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has backed Max Verstappen's denial of George Russell's allegation that the world champion threatened to 'put me on my head in the wall' ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.

The remarkable feud between two of the sport's top drivers erupted on Thursday ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Russell responded to criticism from Verstappen over his conduct during a stewards' hearing in Qatar that resulted in the latter being given a grid penalty.

Russell alleged that Verstappen, whose one-place demotion left him starting behind the Mercedes driver on the front row, said: "I'm going to put you on your f****** head in the wall."

Speaking to the Dutch media on Thursday after Russell's stunning series of interviews, Verstappen denied making the threat and said the Brit was "making things up".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Craig Slater took a closer look at how the Qatar penalty fallout escalated between George Russell and Max Verstappen after George labelled the Red Bull driver as a 'bully'

Horner was asked during Friday's team principals' press conference whether he believed if Verstappen had said what Russell alleged.

"Max does nothing but tell the truth, so I believe 100 per cent what he said to be accurate," Horner said.

"Of course, there were other people in those steward rooms as well. They also came back and reported that they were quite surprised at the approach that was that was taken (by Russell)."

In a separate interview with Sky Sports F1, Horner added: "The thing with Max… He tells you straight, tells you as it is. He never lies, always tells you the truth."

'I'd rather be a terrier than a wolf'

Verstappen ultimately passed Russell at the first corner before going onto to win in Qatar, and after the race said that he had "lost all respect" for the Mercedes driver.

Verstappen was aggrieved following the Qatar Grand Prix Qualifying incident as he felt that Russell had actively attempted to get him penalised, and Horner backed up that suggestion during an interview with Sky Sports F1 last weekend when he described Russell's actions as "hysterical".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After being described as a 'yapping little terrier' by Mercedes' Toto Wolff, Red Bull boss Christian Horner has hit back against his fellow team principal

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who has been open about his desire to persuade Verstappen to leave Red Bull to join Mercedes in 2026, refused to criticise the four-time world champion, but described Horner as a "yapping little terrier" in response to his counterpart's comments on Russell.

Asked about Wolff's comments, Horner quipped: "To be called a terrier, is that such a bad thing?

"They are not afraid of having a go at the bigger dogs. I would rather be a terrier than a wolf."

Horner ultimately was keen to play down the significance of the incident, pointing out that the timing of it at the end of a triple-header to conclude a gruelling 24-race season could be a factor.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Russell hit back at 'bully' Max Verstappen after their Qatar penalty fallout, saying someone needs to stand up to the Red Bull driver

"A lot's been made of it. It's pantomime season," Horner said.

"We are getting ready for Christmas, so there's maybe an element of end of term blues there but I don't think it will have any effect on the Grand Prix itself."

Sky Sports F1's live Abu Dhabi GP schedule

Saturday December 7

8.10am: F1 Academy Race One

10.15am: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Three (session starts at 10.30am)

12.10pm: F2 Sprint Race

1.15pm: Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: ABU DHABI GP QUALIFYING*

4pm: F1 Academy: Race Two

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday December 8

7.10am: F1 Academy Race Three

9.20am: F2 Feature Race

11.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Abu Dhabi GP build-up

1pm: The ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

3pm: Chequered Flag: Abu Dhabi GP reaction

4pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Watch the final race of the 2024 Formula 1 season - the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - live on Sky Sports F1, with Sunday's race at 1pm. Get Sky Sports F1 or stream with NOW