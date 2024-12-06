F1 Academy: Britain's Abbi Pulling crowned champion of all-female series for second time in a week

Britain's Abbi Pulling has been crowned 2024 F1 Academy champion for a second time in a week after she took pole position for all three races in Abu Dhabi.

Pulling initially was crowned champion last Saturday but the cancelled second race in Qatar was replaced with an extra race in Abu Dhabi, which meant there were two more Qualifying points on offer for the third race.

Mathematically, it gave Pin an opportunity to win the title but she needed to win each of the three races with fastest lap and take all three pole positions.

But Pulling instead took all three poles for the season finale to be confirmed again as the champion. The 21-year-old had the best fastest lap, second fastest lap and third fastest lap in Qualifying.

"It has been a strange week but at the end of the day I know what I'm capable of and I knew I was going to get enough points to be in that position again," Pulling told Sky Sports F1.

"What happened, happened. I can't control that. But it was a really nice 30 minutes (Qualifying).

"At one point I was really confident in Qualifying, but I dug deep and it feels great."

Pulling is the second F1 Academy champion after Marta Garcia won last year's inaugural season.

She has won seven times going into the last three races in Abu Dhabi and has now taken 10 pole positions this season.

The 21-year-old will receive a fully funded seat in GB3 with Rodin Motorsport for 2025, as a result of becoming champion.

