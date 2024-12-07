Abu Dhabi GP: Oscar Piastri fastest from Lando Norris in McLaren one-two ahead of Qualifying at Yas Marina Circuit
McLaren have the upper hand going into Qualifying as they took another one-two in final practice; Oscar Piastri was quicker than Lando Norris, with Lewis Hamilton in third; watch Qualifying live on Sky Sports F1 at 2pm on Saturday; Sunday's race is at 1pm
Saturday 7 December 2024 12:05, UK
Oscar Piastri led Lando Norris as McLaren continued their dominance in final practice ahead of Qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Piastri was nearly two-tenths quicker than Norris, with Lewis Hamilton in third on his final race weekend for Mercedes but 0.390s off the pace which underlined McLaren's advantage.
McLaren have one hand on their first Constructors' Championship since 1998, as they lead Ferrari by 21 points coming into the season finale, and victory on Sunday for either driver would guarantee the title.
Carlos Sainz was the best of the Ferrari's in fifth, just behind Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc was only ninth. Leclerc, though, has a 10-place grid penalty for a new battery, so appears to have set up his car more for the race.
Kevin Magnussen led the majority of final practice but finished the session in eighth, with Haas team-mate Nico Hulkenberg in seventh.
Haas are five points behind Alpine in the battle for sixth in the Constructors' Championship.
Rosberg: McLaren in a league of their own, Lewis to finish on a high?
Qualifying will be held in cooler conditions after the sun sets, so the teams decided to leave it until the final 10 minutes of practice to show their hand as the temperature dropped during the session.
Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari were close to McLaren in the first two sectors but were losing a lot of time in the twisty final sector, which is full of corners.
Piastri was visibly more hooked up in the last sector compared to Norris, who was 0.193s behind his team-mate at the end of the lap.
"I think we're really starting to get a picture of the situation out there. McLaren are in a league of their own and then it's close behind," 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg told Sky Sports F1.
Hamilton will be buoyed about his time as he was the only front-runner to improve on a second effort on the soft tyres at the end of the session.
Despite the older rubber, Hamilton was the closest challenger to the McLarens and will hope to produce something special in his final Qualifying for Mercedes later on Saturday at 2pm, live on Sky Sports F1.
"Lewis has a great chance to finish on a high here, at the moment, because he's started the weekend well, more comfortably than George," continued Rosberg.
"But we know that come qualifying, George usually finds some magic, so don't write him off yet."
Abu Dhabi GP Practice Three Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:23.433
|2) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.193
|3) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0.390
|4) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.411
|5) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0.438
|6) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.642
|7) Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|+0.660
|8) Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+0.661
|9) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.665
|10) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+0.850
|11) Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|+0.910
|12) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.945
|13) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.975
|14) Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|+1.001
|15) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.020
|16) Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|+1.046
|17) Liam Lawson
|RB
|+1.086
|18) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.098
|19) Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|+1.235
|20) Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|+1.333
