Abu Dhabi GP: Oscar Piastri fastest from Lando Norris in McLaren one-two ahead of Qualifying at Yas Marina Circuit

Oscar Piastri led Lando Norris as McLaren continued their dominance in final practice ahead of Qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Piastri was nearly two-tenths quicker than Norris, with Lewis Hamilton in third on his final race weekend for Mercedes but 0.390s off the pace which underlined McLaren's advantage.

McLaren have one hand on their first Constructors' Championship since 1998, as they lead Ferrari by 21 points coming into the season finale, and victory on Sunday for either driver would guarantee the title.

Carlos Sainz was the best of the Ferrari's in fifth, just behind Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc was only ninth. Leclerc, though, has a 10-place grid penalty for a new battery, so appears to have set up his car more for the race.

Kevin Magnussen led the majority of final practice but finished the session in eighth, with Haas team-mate Nico Hulkenberg in seventh.

Haas are five points behind Alpine in the battle for sixth in the Constructors' Championship.

Rosberg: McLaren in a league of their own, Lewis to finish on a high?

Qualifying will be held in cooler conditions after the sun sets, so the teams decided to leave it until the final 10 minutes of practice to show their hand as the temperature dropped during the session.

Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari were close to McLaren in the first two sectors but were losing a lot of time in the twisty final sector, which is full of corners.

Piastri was visibly more hooked up in the last sector compared to Norris, who was 0.193s behind his team-mate at the end of the lap.

"I think we're really starting to get a picture of the situation out there. McLaren are in a league of their own and then it's close behind," 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg told Sky Sports F1.

Hamilton will be buoyed about his time as he was the only front-runner to improve on a second effort on the soft tyres at the end of the session.

Despite the older rubber, Hamilton was the closest challenger to the McLarens and will hope to produce something special in his final Qualifying for Mercedes later on Saturday at 2pm, live on Sky Sports F1.

"Lewis has a great chance to finish on a high here, at the moment, because he's started the weekend well, more comfortably than George," continued Rosberg.

"But we know that come qualifying, George usually finds some magic, so don't write him off yet."

Abu Dhabi GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:23.433 2) Lando Norris McLaren +0.193 3) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.390 4) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.411 5) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.438 6) George Russell Mercedes +0.642 7) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.660 8) Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.661 9) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.665 10) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.850 11) Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.910 12) Alex Albon Williams +0.945 13) Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.975 14) Jack Doohan Alpine +1.001 15) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.020 16) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.046 17) Liam Lawson RB +1.086 18) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.098 19) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.235 20) Franco Colapinto Williams +1.333

