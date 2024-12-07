F1 Academy: Abbi Pulling takes double win in Abu Dhabi to set new record for championship
Abbi Pulling now has nine wins this season, two more than last year's champion Marta Garcia, despite less rounds in 2024; watch the final race of F1 Academy on Sunday morning at 7.10am, live on Sky Sports F1
Saturday 7 December 2024 18:04, UK
Britain's Abbi Pulling won both of Saturday's F1 Academy races in Abu Dhabi as she continued her dominance after sealing the 2024 title.
Pulling converted pole position into victory twice, despite losing the lead on the opening lap to Chloe Chambers in both races, to set a new record of nine wins in a season.
The 21-year-old won the F1 Academy title for a second time in a week on Friday after an extra race in Abu Dhabi indirectly took the championship away from Pulling, which she originally won in Qatar.
Her main title rival Doriane Pin was unable to take all three pole positions to keep the championship alive, so Pulling was able to race without any title pressure.
In Race One, Chambers got the jump on Pulling but spun at Turn Eight and re-joined the track unsafely.
Pulling went on to dominate the rest of the race as Hamda Al Qubaisi held off Doriane Pin in the battle for second.
In Race Two, Chambers took the lead again, this time on the run down to Turn Eight and it set up one of the best races of the year.
A four-way fight between Chambers, Pulling, Al Qubaisi and Pin played out over the remaining 13 laps. At the halfway point of the race, Pulling made a great move into Turn 13 and romped her way to victory as Chambers took second ahead of Al Qubaisi.
The final F1 Academy race of 2024 takes place on Sunday morning at 7.10am - live on Sky Sports F1.
