F1 Academy: Maya Weug claims maiden race victory by finishing ahead of champion Abbi Pulling in season finale

Maya Weug claimed her first F1 Academy victory as the season ended with a thrilling race in Abu Dhabi.

Weug came from sixth on the grid to finish ahead of champion Abbi Pulling, staying calm amid chaos all around her.

The Ferrari junior driver also sealed the teams' title for Prema, who comfortably held onto their advantage over Pulling's Rodin squad.

The drama began at the first corner when Doriane Pin appeared to have passed Chloe Chambers for second, but the latter failed to yield and caused a collision that put them both off track and earned her a 10-second penalty.

Weug, who moved up to third on the first lap, then passed Hamda Al Qubaisi on lap two to move into second behind pole-sitter Pulling.

The Dutch driver then appeared to have got past Pulling for the lead on lap five, only for the pair to make contact a corner later, at which point the British driver cut the corner and remained ahead, an incident which the stewards noted.

The drama peaked on lap six when the top three engaged in an incredible duel for the lead, with Pulling somehow staying in front as Al Qubaisi cut a corner to take the lead before giving the position back.

Weug would eventually pass Pulling later in the lap, with it not completely clear whether she allowed her rival through to avoid receiving what seem like an inevitable penalty for their earlier incident.

Weug immediately pulled clear, opening up a gap of 10 seconds as Pulling remained under heavy pressure from Al Qubaisi.

However, her lead would suddenly be blown as the Safety Car was sent out following a collision between Lia Block and Al Qubaisi.

The Safety Car came in at the end of the penultimate lap, but Weug had no problem easing clear of Pulling once more to claim a well-deserved victory.

Britain's Pulling, who won the first two races of the weekend, ends the season 123 points clear of Pin in second.

Weug sealed third place in the standings, while Nerea Marti moved up to fourth by taking the final podium spot on Sunday.

