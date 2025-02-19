F1 testing 2025 live: When and how to watch pre-season running in Bahrain on Sky Sports F1

Find out when to watch all three days of F1 pre-season testing from Bahrain live on Sky Sports F1 next week.

After an exciting launch show at London's O2 Arena, it is time for the driving to do the talking as attention turns to testing, which is just as important as any of the 24 Grands Prix.

As ever, Sky Sports F1 has all the bases covered.

Follow the daily live track action from the green light at 7am to the chequered flag at 4pm UK time to get your first true look at how the new cars are shaping up as teams attempt to clock up the miles, nail down the crucial initial set-ups, and start to see just how fast their new challengers truly are ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 14-16.

Two sessions of four hours will take place each day from 7am until 11am, then 12pm until 4pm. There will also be media activities, including a press conference during the one-hour lunch break across the three days.

Take a look back at all the funniest and most bizarre moments from the F1 75 LIVE where all 10 teams revealed their car liveries

A Testing Wrap featuring the best of the day's highlights and interviews follows at 8pm each night before the essential accompaniment to any week of testing, Ted's Notebook, rounds off the daily offering from Bahrain at 8.30pm.

Join Ted Kravitz each night as he brings you all the need-to-know details and the need-to-know stories from testing as the first true picture of the 2025 pecking order and prospects emerge.

Then, in a bonus show after the final day's running, it's time for Development Corner with Ted from 9pm on Friday as the pit-lane reporter runs the rule across the 10 cars and the crucial winter changes and trends that have caught his eye.

Alex Albon believes that the 'direction of Williams is going up' and shares his thoughts on just how competitive this season could be for all the drivers

Follow all the latest updates, the key timesheet moves and the best video in the live blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App, where Sky F1 subscribers can also sign in to watch the live coverage.

You can also stream testing live on Sky Sports F1 via NOW with a Day or Month Sports Membership.

Sky Sports F1's live pre-season testing schedule

Wednesday February 26 - Day One

6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session

11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session

8pm: Testing Wrap

8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook

Thursday February 27 - Day Two

6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session

11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session

8pm: Testing Wrap

8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook

Friday February 28 - Day Three

6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session

11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session

8pm: Testing Wrap

8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook

9pm: Ted's Development Corner

When is the first F1 race?

For the first time since 2019, the season-opener will be held in Melbourne at the Australian Grand Prix on March 14-16. The first race has switched from Bahrain to Australia due to Ramadan taking place throughout March.

There are 24 events on the 2025 F1 calendar, the same number as last year, with the season ending at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 5-7.

