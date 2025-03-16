Chinese GP 2025 dates, schedule, weather, UK start time and how to watch or stream F1 race in Shanghai on Sky Sports

After a thrilling season-opener in Melbourne, F1 heads straight to Shanghai for the Chinese Grand Prix and the first Sprint event of the season.

Lando Norris will be full of confidence after his win on Sunday as he held off Max Verstappen in the closing stages with a statement performance.

McLaren are level on 27 points with Mercedes in the Constructors' Championship thanks to George Russell's podium and Kimi Antonelli finishing fourth on his F1 debut.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will be hoping for a stronger weekend after a disappointing time in Melbourne, where a bad qualifying and wrong strategy left them to pick up the minor points for Ferrari.

A Sprint weekend means there will be competitive sessions from Sprint Qualifying on Friday onwards, and you can watch it all on Sky Sports F1.

F1 Academy also begins its new season in Shanghai, so there will be plenty of racing on your screens this week.

Chinese GP track - Shanghai International Circuit

China joined the F1 calendar in 2004 and every race has been held at the Shanghai International Circuit, which is known for high tyre wear and long back straight where there is plenty of overtaking into the Turn 14 hairpin.

F1 returned to Shanghai for the first time in five years in 2024, as the event was absent due to the coronavirus pandemic, so there is little recent data for the teams compared to other tracks on the schedule.

The smooth track surface and long, high-speed corners means the car with the best aerodynamics will stand out.

Chinese GP weather in Shanghai

The latest weather forecast for Shanghai shows no rain will affect any of the F1 or F1 Academy running across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It is set to be sunny all weekend with an air temperature of 23C at its peak during the afternoon and little wind.

Chinese GP 2025 dates, UK start time and Sky Sports F1's live schedule

Thursday March 20

5am: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday March 21

1am: F1 Academy Practice

3am: Chinese GP Practice One (session starts at 3.30am)*

5.30am: Team Principals' Press Conference

6am: F1 Academy Qualifying*

6.45am: Chinese GP Sprint Qualifying (session starts at 7.30am)*

Saturday March 22

2.25am: Chinese GP Sprint build-up*

3am: Chinese GP Sprint*

5.45am: F1 Academy Race 1*

6.35am: Chinese GP Qualifying build-up*

7am: CHINESE GP QUALIFYING*

9am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

Sunday March 23

2.40am: F1 Academy Race 2

5.30am: Chinese GP build-up: Grand Prix Saturday*

7am: THE CHINESE GRAND PRIX*

9am: Chinese GP reaction: Chequered flag*

10am: Ted's Notebook*

*Also on Sky Sports Main Event

