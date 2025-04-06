Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari driver reveals element on car is 'underperforming' compared to Charles Leclerc after Japanese GP

Lewis Hamilton has revealed an element on his Ferrari car is "underperforming" compared to team-mate Charles Leclerc after a disappointing race weekend at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Hamilton qualified eighth and finished seventh, after an early overtake on Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar, in a largely lonely race on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Leclerc outqualified him by three tenths to start and finish fourth, 13 seconds in front of Hamilton at the chequered flag.

"I did the best I could today. I was genuinely lacking performance compared to the cars ahead of me," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

"We found something on the car that was underperforming for the last three races so I am hoping when that is fixed that I will start getting better results. I'm losing just over a tenth a lap with this issue we have. I'm hoping by the next race it's fixed."

Ferrari are not running the car as low as they want after both Hamilton and Leclerc were disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix, Hamilton due to excessive plank wear and Leclerc for his car being underweight.

The current generation of F1 car means the teams want to run the cars as low as possible to gain downforce and performance.

However, running the car too low means wearing out the plank underneath the cars and risk of disqualification. Whether that's related to the part Hamilton is talking about is unclear.

"They [the team] are aware of it and don't know why [it is happening]. When a new component comes, hopefully it will be gone and be the same on both cars," he said.

"I'm relatively happy with the race pace I had, with what I did have. Otherwise a good performance from the team and they did a good job. Onwards and upwards."

Hamilton added to the written media: "I'm really hoping in the next race there will be some positive changes. Through the first three races there has been a bit of a deficit between both sides of the garage on an element of the car.

"On my side something is underperforming. It's good to know, and with what I had this was the best result."

Image: Lewis Hamilton is down in eighth in the F1 Drivers' Championship

Leclerc: I went in a specific direction with my driving style

Ferrari are already 76 points behind McLaren in the Constructors' Championship after just three race weekends.

With plenty of optimism over the winter about continuing where they left 2024, on the tail of McLaren, Leclerc is disappointed they are not closer but suggested he is doing something differently to be more competitive than Hamilton.

"There was nothing more in the car," he told Sky Sports F1.

"As a team, we did a good job with balance and strategy to optimise the result but it is even more disappointing when you do everything perfect and finish P4 and you are two or three tenths off minimum to the guys ahead.

"The first stint was not too bad but then we lost a bit of performance. Positive is we maximised the weekend but negative that the pace is just not there.

"I went in a specific direction with my driving style and I feel this will help me maximise the car more often than not. This still needs to be confirmed but I'm looking forward to Bahrain to see if that works out for me.

"If it does, I am confident for the rest of the year it's looking good I can maximise the car but if that means we are P4 that is not great. I hope more performance is coming but we should have a few things coming soon."

