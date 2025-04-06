Japanese GP: Is Max Verstappen in Formula 1 title fight after 'inch perfect' Suzuka victory for Red Bull?

Max Verstappen produced arguably one of the best weekends of his F1 career to win the Japanese Grand Prix - so has the four-time world champion sent McLaren a warning that this year's title race could be at least a three-way fight?

McLaren came into the weekend as strong favourites due to the nature of the Suzuka layout, which, on paper, would suit their car.

They also won the opening two races of the season in Australia and China, with a dominant one-two at the latter, showing excellent race pace in both Grands Prix.

But, Verstappen pinched pole position with a Suzuka lap record before holding off McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the race to cut Norris' lead in the standings to one point after three rounds.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner called Verstappen "inch perfect" as he secured his first win of the year after finishing second and fourth in Australia and China respectively.

The result gives McLaren something to think about, despite the Woking-based outfit having the fastest car on the grid for a third successive race weekend.

Horner: Verstappen is currently best driver in the world

Horner said: "This weekend shows if you keep working hard and never give up anything is possible. If we can unlock some of the potential on this car it puts us right in the fight.

"That was one of Max's best weekends. Without any debate, he is the best driver in the world currently. The hard work was done [in qualifying] but he was inch perfect in the race.

"We worked hard to give him a car he was able to extract the most out of and he drove the wheels off it, he was stunning. He nailed the last chicane and that was enough.

"He is like Mr Motivator for us and there is no bigger motivator than winning. We know this car has some vices and we know where we need to improve."

Verstappen won multiple races last year where he did not have the fastest car which proved crucial as he finished 63 points ahead of Norris and 81 clear of Piastri.

Asked whether he now expects to compete in every race moving forward, starting with next week's Bahrain Grand Prix, the Dutchman said: "I don't think so. We still have work to do. But it does show that if we really nail everything, we can be up there.

"We want to be better than just sometimes being up there. Hopefully we keep on improving the car and unlocks a bit more pace. To fight for the title, we need more."

Norris: Verstappen's triumph not a surprise

Norris expects a battle with Verstappen throughout the year and was not shocked by his rival's stunning performance in Japan.

The McLaren driver said: "I don't think there is a reason to be surprised by Max. I don't think I ever have been. I don't need anyone to tell me what Max is capable of doing.

"I know how good he's been since we shook hands back in 2015 or something - and I was half the height I am now.

This is what happens when you deal with the Dutch Lion that is Max Verstappen. You get outqualified by him and you lose the race. This has got to be for the first operational mistake and lost opportunity for McLaren this year - but what a drive from Max.

"I still believe that we're going to have some good races and we can go toe-to-toe and that some days he'll come out on top and others I will.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella accepts that Verstappen is a threat to his team but feels it will be hard for the reigning world champion to compete all season long if he is not in the fastest car.

Stella said: "When Max elevates the game so much you need to nail laps in qualifying and bring home any possible millisecond.

"Hopefully not all circuits will be this level of tyre degradation [in Japan] and other circuits we will be able to use our full potential which I think remains the best car.

"Max is making the difference himself but it is very difficult to keep up with 24 events in a season if you don't have the best car."

Sky Sports pundit - and 1997 world champion - Jacques Villeneuve also offered a word of caution for Red Bull, adding: "Max will always be there to grab anything he can but that is a car that will suffer in the heat and become more difficult."

