Bahrain GP: Andrea Stella admits Max Verstappen is 'making difference' in early F1 title battle

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has admitted Max Verstappen is "making the difference" in the early rounds of the 2025 F1 season to keep up with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

After a stunning win last time out in Suzuka, Verstappen trails Norris by just one point with Piastri another 12 points behind ahead of this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.

McLaren have had the car to beat so far but Piastri's spin in Australia and Norris' difficult Sprint in China, coupled with Verstappen maximising his results, means the championship battle remains at least a three-way fight.

"We treat Max and Red Bull like the others until we have established [a pecking order] a little bit," said Stella.

"Hamilton won the Sprint in China, Russell was competitive in the race in China, in Suzuka we had Red Bull and Max. We are still in a transient phase, we will have to see how things settle down.

"Definitely the most important condition to pursue both championships is having the best car. It's important that when we are not in condition to win, we keep racing in a robust way.

"Max at the moment is making the difference himself but it's very difficult to keep up for 24 events in a season if you don't have the best car."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McLaren driver Lando Norris and Red Bull driver Verstappen react to their pit stop clash at the Japanese Grand Prix

Stella: McLaren must operate at highest standards

Norris questioned McLaren's strategy when he followed Verstappen for all 53 laps of Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix, including in the pit stops as he stopped at the same time.

The high-speed corners meant following the car in front is difficult, which should not be an issue in Bahrain where overtaking is significantly easier.

Therefore, McLaren start the weekend as favourites again as, even if they do not qualify on pole position, their superior race pace should give them a chance to get back to the front.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive the near clash between Norris and Verstappen as they came out of the pits, leaving Norris in the grass as they battled for the lead in Suzuka

Stella says McLaren have "a lot of work to clear" their rivals before Norris and Piastri can only each other for the title and Verstappen's performance in Suzuka "reinforced" the message of working well together.

"We know that to beat Max and Red Bull we need to operate at the highest standard, but also we need to operate consistently," he added.

"If you don't win and you are P2-P3, it's still a robust way of going racing and I think this will pay off at the end of the season."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McLaren team principal Andrea Stella explains why Piastri was not ordered to swap positions with Norris, despite radio messages from the Australian saying 'he had the pace'

Alonso hails 'outstanding' Verstappen

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso has been an admirer of Verstappen and shown support for the Dutchman during his title battles in the last five seasons.

Alonso sees similarities this season to 2012 when he took the title race to the last round of the season, despite having what many felt was a much slower car in the Ferrari, compared to eventual champion Sebastian Vettel of Red Bull.

"So far he [Verstappen] is doing well and keeping the championship alive. He needs to improve the car a little bit to be really able to fight for the championship long-term," he told Sky Sports F1.

"It reminds me a bit of 2012 when you fight with the third or fourth fastest car until the last race and eventually Vettel won the championship. I'm afraid it will happen again with Max. But if anyone can do it, he can do it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ride onboard with Verstappen as he claimed the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix pole on the iconic Suzuka Circuit

Alonso was particularly left in awe after Verstappen snatched pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix and sees him is the clear best driver in F1.

"He's an outstanding driver and he's proving it every weekend. The lap he did was down to him," he said.

"The car is clearly not at the level to fight for pole, or even top five, but he manages to do those magical laps and magical weekends.

"So at the moment he's the best, he's the reference for all of us, and we need to keep improving to reach that level."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Verstappen was left in disbelief after snatching pole from both McLarens of Norris and Oscar Piastri at the Japanese Grand Prix

Thursday April 10

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday April 11

8.50am: F3 Practice

10am: F2 Practice

12pm: Bahrain GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)*

1.55pm: F3 Qualifying

2.40pm: F2 Qualifying

3.35pm: Bahrain GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)

5.15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday April 12

11.10am: F3 Sprint Race

1.15pm: Bahrain GP Practice Three (session starts at 1.30pm)

3.10pm: F2 Sprint

4.10pm: Bahrain GP Qualifying build-up

5pm: BAHRAIN GP QUALIFYING

7pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday April 13

10.50am: F3 Feature Race

12.20pm: F2 Feature Race

2.30pm: Bahrain GP build-up: Grand Prix Sunday

4pm: THE BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX

6pm: Bahrain GP reaction: Chequered Flag

7pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1 continues its triple-header in Sakhir for the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime