Bahrain GP 2025 dates, schedule, weather, UK start time, and how to watch or stream Sakhir F1 race on Sky Sports

Formula 1 makes its annual trip to Sakhir for the Bahrain Grand Prix and the first night race of the 2025 season.

After Max Verstappen showed his class with a stunning victory in Suzuka, McLaren will look to hit back on a track they were strong at during pre-season testing.

Lando Norris still leads the Drivers' Championship by one point from Verstappen, with Oscar Piastri 13 points behind his McLaren team-mate.

Mercedes are McLaren's closest challengers in the Constructors' Championship but are 36 points adrift after three rounds.

Aside from Lewis Hamilton's Sprint win in China, it has not been the start to 2025 that Ferrari wanted but on a familiar track to all the teams and drivers, they will look to join the fight at the front on a circuit which should better suit their car.

Image: F1 Drivers' Championship ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix

Bahrain GP track - Bahrain International Circuit

The Bahrain Grand Prix first joined the F1 calendar in 2004 and has been on the schedule every season, apart from 2011.

It became a night race in 2014, when Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg famously had an incredible race-long battle for the lead.

For wheel-to-wheel racing, Bahrain is one of the best tracks on the calendar due to its long straights and heavy braking zones, which allows the drivers to fight throughout the first sector.

The Bahrain Grand Prix held the F1 season-opener from 2021 to 2024 but has moved to the fourth race of the 2025 season due to Ramadan.

Bahrain GP weather in Sakhir

Although it surprisingly rained for a short period during pre-season testing earlier this year, there is no rain on the Sakhir weather forecast this week. In fact, it is set to be sunny, but breezy, from Friday to Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the low 30s for the day time sessions, before dropping to the late 20s for qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday, which are held at night.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ride onboard with Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso as the former team-mates battled it out in the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix

Bahrain GP dates, UK start time and Sky Sports F1's live schedule - practice, qualifying and race

Thursday April 10

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday April 11

8.50am: F3 Practice

10am: F2 Practice

12pm: Bahrain GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)*

1.55pm: F3 Qualifying

2.40pm: F2 Qualifying

3.35pm: Bahrain GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)

5.15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday April 12

11.10am: F3 Sprint Race

1.15pm: Bahrain GP Practice Three (session starts at 1.30pm)

3.10pm: F2 Sprint

4.10pm: Bahrain GP Qualifying build-up

5pm: BAHRAIN GP QUALIFYING

7pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday April 13

10.50am: F3 Feature Race

12.20pm: F2 Feature Race

2.30pm: Bahrain GP build-up: Grand Prix Sunday

4pm: THE BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX

6pm: Bahrain GP reaction: Chequered Flag

7pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

