Bahrain GP: Oscar Piastri claims dominant win as George Russell holds off Lando Norris for second

Oscar Piastri completed a flawless victory as George Russell held off Lando Norris for second at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

McLaren's Piastri led from lights to flag to finish 15 seconds clear of Mercedes' Russell, despite having had a seven-second lead erased midway through a frenetic race by a Safety Car period.

Norris, whose advantage over his team-mate Piastri at the top of the world championship was reduced to three points, passed Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in the closing stages to claim a podium after a hugely eventful evening from sixth on the grid.

A first win for the Bahrain-owned McLaren at their 'second home race' could still become a one-two, with Russell facing a post-race investigation for a DRS infringement as several technical elements on his car appeared to fail during the closing laps.

Leclerc paid the price for a poor start from second on the grid as he was left to settle for fourth, but his Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a more positive afternoon as he gained four positions to claim fifth.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen ended a highly frustrating afternoon, which included two rare slow Red Bull pit stops, on a positive note as he passed Alpine's Pierre Gasly for sixth on the final lap to ensure his deficit to Norris was only extended to eight points.

Verstappen's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda scored his first points for the team in ninth, finishing between Haas duo Esteban Ocon (P8) and Oliver Bearman (P10), who delivered a remarkable result for the team by gaining 16 places between them.

Piastri cruises to end McLaren wait for Bahrain win

Sunday's race was in keeping with the way much of the weekend had gone, with Australian Piastri appearing to effortlessly extract performance out of his McLaren while Norris struggled.

The reigning constructors' champions had gone into qualifying with just about the entire paddock expecting them to cruise to a one-two, but Norris bungled his final flying lap to fall to sixth on the grid as Piastri calmly delivered pole.

In the race, Piastri once more did exactly what was expected of him, holding off Russell's attempt to pass around the outside at the first corner before gradually opening up an advantage out front.

The gap had grown to seven seconds after the first round of pit stops, when a Safety Car was sent out on lap 32 to allow debris to be cleared from the track, which triggered the leaders to make their second stops earlier than planned.

That suited McLaren, who at this point were the only team among the front-runners with another available fresh set of the most performant medium tyre, while Russell was forced to see out the final 25 laps on a fading soft tyre.

Piastri calmly controlled the restart and was in a league of his own on the final stint, comfortably pulling clear to become the first driver to secure two wins this season and reaffirming his credentials as a world championship contender.

Piastri said: "It's been an incredible weekend starting with qualifying yesterday and finishing the job today in style is nice.

"It's very important given our owners. It's never been a track that's been kind to us, so it's nice to have our first win here."

Norris rues 'messy race' as recovery falls short

After his qualifying error, the clear target for Norris was to come through to secure a McLaren one-two behind Piastri, and he made the perfect start, or at least appeared to have done so.

Norris jumped three positions in the opening corners but delight quickly turned to disappointment as he was found to have started from an incorrect position and given a five-second time penalty to be served at his first pit stop.

He couldn't pass Russell on the first stint and the penalty removed the possibility of undercutting the Mercedes.

Norris then lacked pace on the second stint and was passed by Leclerc, before also temporarily losing fourth to Hamilton in a battle at the Safety Car restart.

While Norris swiftly regained the position, the tussle, which saw him have to give the place back to Hamilton after overtaking the Ferrari off track, cost him valuable seconds which could have aided him later in the race.

A big lock-up at the first corner delayed him in getting past Leclerc, which he eventually did with five laps remaining to restore McLaren hopes of a one-two.

He quickly closed to Russell's rear wing, but was over-eager at the first corner on the final lap and blew the chance that could have followed in the second DRS zone a few corners later.

Norris said: "A tough race. I made too many mistakes with the overtakes, out of position [at the start].

"A messy race from me. Disappointed to not bring home a one-two for McLaren because that would have been lovely at home."

Bahrain GP Result Driver Team Time 1) Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:35:39.435 2) George Russell Mercedes +15.499 3) Lando Norris McLaren +16.273 4) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +19.679 5) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +27.993 6) Max Verstappen Red Bull +34.395 7) Pierre Gasly Alpine +36.002 8) Esteban Ocon Haas +44.244 9) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +45.061 10 ) Oliver Bearman Haas +47.594 11) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +48.016 12) Alex Albon Williams +48.839 13) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +53.472 14) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +56.314 15) Jack Doohan Alpine +57.806 16) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1:00.340 17) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1:04.435 18) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1:05.489 19) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1:06.872 Carlos Sainz Williams DNF

