Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari driver believes he has 'figured out' how to drive car during encouraging Bahrain GP
Lewis Hamilton came from ninth on the grid to finish fifth in Bahrain, sealing his highest Grand Prix finish for Ferrari; watch every session of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix next weekend with coverage starting Friday, live on Sky Sports F1
Sunday 13 April 2025 21:09, UK
Lewis Hamilton was positive over his prospects for next weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as he left Bahrain believing he has "figured out" how his Ferrari "likes to drive".
The seven-time world champion bounced back from a disappointing ninth in qualifying to seal fifth in Sunday's race, securing his best Grand Prix finish of the season having joined Ferrari in a blockbuster switch after 12 years at Mercedes.
A Sprint victory in China aside, Hamilton has struggled to match the pace of his team-mate Charles Leclerc, who was fourth on Sunday, but the Brit believes he made a breakthrough at the Bahrain International Circuit.
He told Sky Sports F1: "I think what's clear is, I mean us as humans, I guess we get really stuck in our ways. I think I've been driving a certain style and a certain way with the same team for such a long time, and I've moved to a new car and it requires such a different driving style and settings.
"I'm using engine braking, which we've never used in my previous years. Much different brakes. This car just requires a much different driving style so I'm adjusting to that and I think I am slowly getting it into my head.
"I think what's clear is that Charles starts with a setup and he stays with it pretty much all weekend, and I was a long way away from him last weekend and this weekend.
"Just before qualifying I got close to him but then all the settings are rolled off. I've got to do a better job through the weekend. I know I can and I will.
"I've got to just make it easier for myself. I'm doing it all the hard way at the moment. I'll try next week to start in a better place and not deviate from that too much.
"I think I've figured out how the car likes to drive so hopefully, if I can apply that next week, if I can qualify better, I can have a much better weekend. We'll see."
Vasseur praises 'strong' Hamilton recovery
Hamilton cut a dejected figure after qualifying on Saturday as he gave short answers during his post-session interviews and apologised to Ferrari and the team's fans for delivering what he described as "a poor performance".
But Ferrari principal Frederic Vasseur said: "I understand his frustration from qualifying because if you look at all the practice sessions, then Q1 and Q2, he was plus or minus a tenth of a second from Charles.
"Then you arrive to Q3, the first lap is deleted and the second one he made a mistake and you pay the price. For sure, a bit of frustration for him and us also."
However, the Frenchman was pleased with Hamilton's response on Sunday, explaining that his pace was not a long way off the likes of Mercedes' George Russell and McLaren's Lando Norris, who finished second and third respectively behind the latter's team-mate Oscar Piastri.
"He had a very strong recovery, a solid race that he came back," Vasseur added.
"I think the race time compared to the top two or three was almost similar.
"For me that's OK, it was very strong, consistent now with the field that we have. If you missed two or three tenths in qualifying with the field you have, you lose three or four positions."
